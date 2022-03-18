It was take two for St. Croix County officials regarding the proposed government center expansion during this month’s Board meeting.
The first draft shown in Feb. called for a $90 million cost. Due to how it was written and the cost, the proposal needed 15 of the 19 votes for approval instead of simple majority. Six voted no, meaning the vote didn’t pass.
The second draft presented March 1 showed an $80 million proposed expansion with the removal of the Hudson Police Department.
That was enough to gain approval as supervisors Paul Berning, Rick Ottino and Dan Hansen were the only ones to vote no.
County Public Information Officer Adam Kastonek said the County was seeking approval now due to the low interest rates.
The sheriff’s office and the courts are scheduled to benefit the most from the expansion as the expanded law enforcement areas will include new training rooms, evidence labs, interview rooms and increased storage space. The County had noted previously evidence must be retained for as long as a case can be active through trials and appeals. That period could last up to 40 years.
The courts would be addressed with additional courtrooms, children’s waiting area for family court, dedicated jury deliberation rooms, and additional office space for the District Attorney and Victim Witness. The jury deliberation rooms were noted as the County Board room is currently used for jury assembly.
“A dedicated space will free up the County Board room for other services,” the County noted.
A $200,000 home will have a $86 tax increase, while a $300,000 home will see a $129 increase, which will gradually decrease over the years. Kastonek said plans as of now call for construction to be complete in 2024 or 2025.
New County clerk
St. Croix County will also be searching for a new County clerk as Cindy Campbell announced her retirement, effective April 29.
Campbell was first elected in Nov. 2002 and took office in Jan. 2003. Campbell’s replacement, named by the County Board will fill the remainder of her term through Jan. 2025.
