A letter sent last May by a county official to a group of 25 property owners residing along the Wildwood Trail has angered some who have lived along and have utilized portions of the trail for decades.
Some, like William Peavey, of Woodville, have language written into their deed spelling out specific access rights. Others do not.
So angered by the letter, Peavey provided public comment at a recent meeting of the Community Development Committee and said he hoped matters didn’t escalate into a court action.
County officials also indicated they wanted matters resolved.
Peavey expressed his disappointment and anger to the committee, saying, “The concerns about the former railroad right of way from Woodville to Spring Valley became an issue because of a nasty, threatening, and abusive letter concerning the railroad signed by Parks Administrator Dennis Merkel, dated 5-18-22.”
Peavey went on to describe his view: “It appears no research was done for this letter. In one case, one of my crossings was blocked by a log. If any questions had been asked, I could have shown three clearly allowed crossings from my deed … about fences being cut – a simple call would allow me to show him the difference between my fence and the old railroad fence. They are separate strands and separate places.”
Peavey said he owns seven parcels of property along the railroad right of way, stretching approximately 1.5 miles in all.
The last train over the tracks was in 1953 and the tracks were removed a year later.
After the railroad disappeared, Peavey said area landowners began using the former railroad bed, “as if they owned it.”
In 1970 the county, “without doing due diligence, purchased a quit claim deed from the railroad who did not even own it,” Peavey said.
Some parcels have been taxed, he said, though “some are not even listed as even existing on the official town assessment roll.”
He told the committee the group had held a meeting on Jan. 12 in which about 25 landowners attended.
“These are landowners along the railroad right of way own the trail and have documents to prove it.”
After Peavey’s comments, County administrator Ken Witt told committee members he was “confident” the matter could be resolved.
“Neighbors along the trail, as you heard from Mr. Peavey, have some issues and some concerns,” Witt said. “They had a meeting last Thursday, which we were aware of … we’re working with that group … being in contact with them to see what those concerns are … I have every confidence that whatever the issues are that they have, we will come to some sort of agreement on how to resolve that conflict.”
He added that the county is open to looking at any available option.
Supervisor Scott Counter asked whether the group of landowners wanted to see the trail shut down and revert to what it had been years ago.
“I don’t believe that’s the intent,” Witt said. “I think some of the property owners maybe contest the ownership rights of it … a protracted legal battle isn’t anything the county is interested in partaking in either … we’ll get to what the issues are … and if the issue IS over ownership, well that’s not going to be nearly as neat and clean. I really think the issues are probably more around access on the trail than the trail existing.”
Supervisor Ryan Sherley asked for clarification from county counsel about where the county stands legally.
Sherley directly asked Corporation Counsel Heather Amos this question: “If it comes down to actual ownership, then … where are we at in keeping the trail open if we don’t actually own it?”
“I am still researching that issue and it appears past corporation counsels have researched that issue also, because there is a huge binder in our filing cabinet regarding the Wildwood Trail,” Amos said.
“In speaking with one of the landowners’ attorneys … that is something we would hopefully get a global resolution to if we can find out from the property owners what the concerns are, what their wishes are, and address that without going to a protracted court trial on that if we can address that ownership issue.”
She continued: “As Mr. Peavey indicated, deeds state different things all along the trail, though some of them have reversionary clauses, some of them don’t … each parcel will have to be looked at separately, but hopefully we can engage with all of the property owners and reach some type of global resolution that is acceptable to everyone.”
Peavey, in concluding his comments, was also hopeful for a resolution, but also cautioned the county about playing fair.
“Mr. Merkel poked the hornets’ nest and got the results he wanted,” Peavey said. “I hope we can satisfactorily reach an agreement on the solution to the problem. It would be a shame if legal action had to be taken.”
Later in the week, Witt said that no timeline for meeting with the group of landowners had yet been set but indicated that dealing with it by spring “would be best.”
In concluding, Witt said, “Enforcement of long-standing policies on how the trail is used caused the concern. We are open to looking at those policies and modifying them if it makes sense for the homeowners and still allows for safe use of the trail by the public.”
In closing the discussion about the issue, Committee Chairman Dan Hansen said he recognizes the work that will need to be done, but also indicated that resolution should be done professionally.
“Congeniality will be the tone that we take, and respect and we’ll come to a congenial, respectful, and ultimately a conclusion that will allow everybody to enjoy this trail and we won’t have the conflict that seems to be foreboding and on the horizon.”
