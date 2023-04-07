Work on a multiyear $21.16-million project replacing bridges over Carr Creek and County NN in St. Croix County is set to resume Monday, April 3. The start is weather dependent.

Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for the project, which began in 2021. The bridges over Carr Creek are just west of the I-94/County B interchange south of Woodville, and the structures over County NN are between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 128; both have reached the end of their service lives. The overall project will:

