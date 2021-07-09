Work to result in short lane closures in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties
To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $173,419 contract for sealing decks and pier columns on various bridges on I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 29, at the southern limits of the project.
Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC of Plover is the prime contractor for the project. The purpose of this project is to seal the existing bridge decks and pier columns to prevent water and salt from penetrating them and corroding the structures.
The bridge deck and pier column sealing will be done using short-duration mobile lane closures during off-peak hours when the lane restrictions are not expected to cause traffic delays and queues. A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be kept open at all times as will interchange ramps. The work is to be completed by the end of July.
