To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $6.14 million contract for the replacement of the I-94 bridges over the Rush River west of Baldwin in St. Croix County. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for the project. The existing structures have reached the end of their service lives. The multi-year project will:
• Build temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94.
• Remove and replace the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement.
• Clearing and grubbing ditches.
• Installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Two lanes of traffic for both eastbound and westbound I-94 will be maintained during construction using temporary widening of median and outside shoulders and the existing bridges. There might be single-lane closures during off-peak hours throughout the duration of the project. Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
• Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
