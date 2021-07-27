To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $21.16 million contract for the replacement of bridges over County NN and Carr Creek in St. Croix County. Work was scheduled to start Monday, July 19.
Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for the project. The existing structures have reached the end of their service lives. The multi-year project will:
• Build temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94.
• Remove and replace the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted.
• Realign and reconstruct the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange.
• Extend the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN.
• Include grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Two lanes of traffic for both eastbound and westbound I-94 will be maintained during construction using temporary widening of median and outside shoulders and the existing bridges. However, I-94 may be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction during non-peak weekday traffic periods to complete the needed work. In addition, the required bridge replacements for I-94 over County NN will require periods of low vertical clearance and road closures during construction operations.
During periods of extreme congestion or to manage traffic during an emergency incident, I-94 traffic may be directed to use the existing alternate route of US 63 to US 12 to WIS 128 as an alternate route between US 63/I-94 and the WIS 128/I-94 interchange.
Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
