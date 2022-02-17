Private School Enrollment fell during pandemic; Homeschool, Virtual Charters grew

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) data show private school enrollment declined 1.5% in the 2020-21 school year, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic that had previously triggered school closures and a shift to remote learning in March 2020.
This occurred alongside a larger and more widely publicized decline in public school enrollment of 2.9% in 2020-21. However, the figures offer at least a partial counterpoint to speculation about a potential surge in private school enrollment during the pandemic as many public schools continued remote instruction through the fall and winter.
Yet some schooling options did see sizable enrollment increases during the pandemic, DPI data show. Homeschool enrollment increased by 47% in the 2020-21 school year, following several previous years of much more modest increases.
This enrollment increase was the largest since at least 1984, the earliest year for which data are available, and likely the largest single-year increase ever. While homeschool students still account for a small share of all students in Wisconsin, that share increased from about 2.2% in the 2019-20 school year to about 3.25 % in 2020-21.
Wisconsin charter schools also saw enrollment rise nearly 14% in the 2020-21 school year, after years of remaining roughly flat. This trend appears to have been driven by an explosion of enrollment at virtual charters – not surprising given the widespread shift to remote instruction. Virtual charter enrollment shot up 84% in 2020-21, from 8,696 to 16,020.
These trends appear to have mirrored in large part what took place across the country, according to new data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
Unpacking the trends
While 2020-21 was the seventh consecutive year in which public school enrollment in Wisconsin has declined, it was by far the largest decline in that span in both absolute and percentage terms. It was also by far the largest single-year decline in public school enrollment in at least the last 25 years (the DPI data used for this analysis goes back to 1995) and reached its lowest point during that period.
Private school enrollments have fluctuated more from year to year, as shown in Figure 3, and call for more caution in interpreting the data. In percentage terms, private school enrollments dropped by only half as much as public schools in 2020-21. This suggests private schools may have had fewer families opt out of instruction, received at least some additional public school student transfers, or benefited in some other way.
Still, the benefit was only relative since the last school year represented the largest one-year decline, in both absolute and percentage terms, in private school enrollment since 2013. In fact, private school enrollment total in Wisconsin hit its lowest point in at least a decade.
Last year’s changes in school enrollment differed sharply across grade levels. As shown in Figure 4, pre-K and kindergarten public school enrollment plunged in 2020-21, while grades 1-8 declined far more modestly and high school enrollment actually increased slightly. The same pattern held in private school enrollment. Private pre-K and K4 enrollment declined by 15.4% in 2020-21, while enrollment in K-12 grades essentially held flat.
This suggests the enrollment decline may have been driven in part by families who opted to delay starting their youngest learners, especially pre-K students, in school during the pandemic.
Taking a geographic lens to the decline in public school enrollment shows it was not uniform across the state. The 10 largest school districts in Wisconsin, all of which serve large urban centers, account for 25% of total statewide enrollment, but their enrollment drop was 38% of the total decline in the state. Reasons for the difference could range from the greater use of virtual and hybrid learning by urban schools to higher levels of concern about COVID-19 in those areas.
Wisconsin law requires all virtual charters to be authorized by school districts and as such their enrollment – in addition to being documented separately – also is included as part of the public school enrollment data cited previously. This means that, after accounting for the strong growth in virtual charter enrollment, the decline in enrollment at traditional non-charter public schools was greater than 2.9%.
On a percentage basis, the public school enrollment decline last year was sharpest among American Indian students (-4.6%) and black students (-4.3%), with white students close behind (-3.6%). Asian student enrollment declined 1.7% and Hispanic students showed the least change (-1.1%).
