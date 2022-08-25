The Baldwin-Woodville administrators presented updates to the School Board last week during its monthly meeting in advance of school starting August 24.
“We had a fantastic day,” said Viking Middle School Principal Scott Benoy, discussing the first staff open house Aug. 15. “This building is full of staff that I think is more than ever to get the year started since I’ve been at Viking. The excitement level is high.
Benoy also touched on more of emphasis on mathematics this year.
“More priority with respect to support outside the classroom,” he continued, adding dedicated intervention time as one of those factors. He also added for social learning, the theme of being a better human will continue for another year.
“What we can do to better ourselves,” he said, about the theme. “To be the best we can be.”
Added Dave Brandvold, High School Principal: “I think the kids are pumping their chests based off the success we had academically and in our activities last year. It put us in a good place, and they want to try to replicate what we did before.”
An objective he said for the year is engagement.
“We want our kids to know our staff is investing in them and that our kids are giving back,” he said.
He also added the high school band was selected to play at the educational address by State Superintendent Jill Underly September 22 at the State Capitol in Madison.
Leah Johnson-Freer, Director of Pupil Services, said a handbook was created over the summer for paraprofessionals for all three buildings in which expectations were laid out. She also wanted to notify the Board that Kelli Larson will be the mental health navigators for Greenfield and Viking Middle School, while Maggie Whipple will work at the High School.
Pool Supervisor Jared Dachel presented a summer summary.
“It’s been going great this summer,” he said. “I thought staffing would be the big worry, but it didn’t turn out to be one.”
Over 2,180 in-district students have visited since June 8, while 913 parents participated. For out of district, those numbers are 1,142 for students and 507 for parents. In June, 157 kids participated in swimming lessons and July, the number was 99.
Dachel said the dome will go up Sept. 8-9. In the coming months, water aerobics will be on the schedule for events along with lessons for Saturday morning.
Greenfield Principal and Transportation Director J.R. Dachel concluded the updates.
As of the Board meeting, there were 742 kids at Greenfield with an additional 93 in 4K. He expects both of those numbers to increase before school starts. He spent most of his time talking about the switch in start times with Viking now starting at 7:45 a.m., the High School at 8 a.m. and Greenfield at 8:15 a.m.
Dachel said previously, Greenfield kids had a longer day than Viking and most high school students. Now, it’s changed.
“For the elementary kids, I think this is going to be the best,” he said. “Hudson doesn’t start their elementary day until 9 a.m. and River Falls the time is 8:40 a.m.”
To prevent double routing, all busing routes in the morning are going to go through Viking first and then end up at the High School/Greenfield.
“If you are out in the country, it’s going to be longer,” Dachel stated. He also added the change will be for those who have children at Greenfield and Viking in one stop. That can’t happen anymore because Greenfield doesn’t open their doors until 8 a.m., 15 minutes after Viking’s day has already started.
“The end-of-the day will not change at all,” he concluded.
Multiple hires were approved:
• Andrew Dyb was named as the business manager. He previously held the same job for the Amery School District.
• Matt Oberg was hired as the assistant girls tennis coach, while Jim Rumpel and Caleb Lokker were approved as volunteer girls tennis coaches.
• Matt Grodevant and John Vrieze were approved as regular route bus drivers, while Wayne Scobey was named as a day custodian.
• Shirley Forrest was hired as a food service worker and Scott Peavey was set as an eighth grade football coach.
Jessica Cook resigned as special education paraprofessional, along with Karl Karau as a C-team boys basketball coach along with Jennifer Schommer as a high school track and field coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.