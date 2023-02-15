Prime Cuts Meat Market in Rice Lake, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold from its store. The recall includes the following products purchased from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, 2023:
Half ham steaks
Ham steaks
Bacon
Bacon pieces
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website atfsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Matt Dobberstein, Prime Cuts Meat Market, at (715) 234-6335.
USDA Recall Classifications
Class I
This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II
This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III
This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
