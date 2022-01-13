Five candidates filed papers in the Baldwin-Woodville School Board race, meaning a primary election will need to be held next month.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, B-W school district voters will be heading to the polls to vote for not more than two candidates. The top four candidates will move onto the spring election April 5.
Those five are incumbent Denise Monicken and challengers Jason Sykora, Carlene Dietzman, Austin VanDamme and Tony Weiss. Incumbent John Hanson chose not to seek reelection.
Monicken has served on the Board since 2013.
The deadline for candidates to file for local elections was last week.
St. Croix Central School Board
Three people have filed for two seats: Incumbent Jeff Redmon and challengers Lance Rongstad and David Roos.
Redmon has been a board member since 1998. Incumbent Kirk Lyksett, who has been a board member since 2003, is not seeking reelection.
There have been four new board members since 2020 – Bryan Kofal, Erica Herink, Joshua Pettit and Vince Trudell. The other member, David Olsen, has served on the board since 2005.
St. Croix County Board
Voters will have their say on the County Board as 15 of the 19 districts will have races April 5.
Shelly Tomtschik, the District 18 representative, which consists of the town of Baldwin, Ward 2 and the village of Baldwin, wards 1-6, chose not to seek reelection. She has been on the board since April 2020.
Voters will be choosing between Jerry Van Someren and Joseph Kusilek to replace her.
Paulette Anderson, who represents District 16, which is the town of Hammond, town of Rush River and the village of Hammond since April 2014, will not be seeking another term. Those voters will be choosing between Mike Barcalow and Tessa M. Boury.
William Peavey, who has served on the Board since April 2004, and serves District 19, which is made up of the town of Baldwin, Ward 1, town of Cady, Ward 1, the town of Eau Galle, Wards 1 and 2, the town of Springfield, Ward 1, Village of Spring Valley Ward 3, Village of Wilson and the Village of Woodville, chose not to seek reelection. Peavey is the County Board Vice Chair. Jen Flanders and Tim Ramberg will be looking to replace Peavey.
Judy Achterhof, who serves District 17, making up the town of Cylon, Emerald, Forest, Glenwood, Stanton, Deer Park and Glenwood City, is not seeking another term. Sean Lybert and Bob Swanepoel are seeking her seat. Achterhof has also served on the board since April 2014.
David Peterson, who represents District 15, consisting of the Village of Roberts, towns of Warren, Pleasant Valley and Kinnickinnic is facing a challenge from Mark Carlson. Peterson has served on the Board since April 2012 and is the County Board Chair.
Other District races include:
-- Lisa Lind versus Erica Johnson in District 1 (Ed Schachtner is the incumbent and chose not to seek reelection) The District consists of two wards in the town of Somerset, one ward in the town of Star Prairie and the village of Somerset.
-- Incumbent Shawn Anderson versus Sue Curtis in District 2. The District consists of three wards in the town of St. Joseph and the town of Somerset.
-- Incumbent Bob Long running unopposed in District 3. The District consists of three wards in the town of Hudson and St. Joseph, and one ward in Richmond.
-- Incumbent Cathy Leaf versus John Salmi in District 4. The District consists of two wards in the town of Hudson and the village of North Hudson.
-- Incumbent Carah Koch running unopposed in District 5. The District consists of four wards in the city of Hudson.
-- Incumbent Timothy J. Hall versus Paul Adams in District 6. The District consists of four wards in the city of Hudson.
-- Incumbent Paul W. Berning running unopposed in District 7. The District consists of four wards in the city of Hudson.
-- Incumbent Rick Ottino running unopposed in District 8. The District consist of seven wards in the town of Hudson.
-- Incumbent Bob Feidler running unopposed in District 9. The District consists of six wards in the town of Troy.
-- Incumbent Dave Ostness versus Guy Young in District 10. The District consists of one ward in the town of Kinnickinnic, two wards in the town of Troy and five wards in the city of River Falls.
-- Incumbent Scott Counter running unopposed in District 11. The District consists of one ward in the town of Stanton, five wards in the town of Star Prairie, one ward in the village of Star Prairie and one ward in the city of New Richmond.
-- Incumbent Daniel Hansen versus Christopher Parent in District 12. The District consists of five wards in the city of New Richmond.
-- Incumbent Scottie Ard versus Ryan Sherley in District 13. The District consists of six wards in the city of New Richmond.
-- Incumbent Greg Tellijohn versus Jason Gruber in District 14. The District consists of the town of Erin Prairie, five wards in the town of Richmond and one ward in the town of Warren.
