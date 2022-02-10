Baldwin-Woodville School District voters will head to the voting booth Feb. 15 for the primary school board election as five candidates need to become four for the General Election April 5.
Incumbent Denise Monicken filed for reelection. She will be joined on the ballot by Jason Sykora, Carly Dietzman, Austin Van Damme and Tony Weiss. Incumbent John Hanson chose not to seek reelection.
To get their thoughts and opinion on a wide range of subjects, the Bulletin sent out a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses follows:
1 – Your name, family (including spouse, children). How long have you lived in Baldwin-Woodville? What is your job? Have you held any elected positions previously?
DIETZMAN -- My name is Carlene Dietzman but am known by Carly and I am running as a candidate to serve on the Baldwin-Woodville School District Board of Education. My husband, Dan Dietzman and I have lived and raised our family in Baldwin for 17 years and are proud to call Baldwin our home. We have three children; Grace who is currently studying Psychology at Winona State, Jerome who is a Freshman and Evelyn who is a 7th grader. While my career path wasn’t traditional, I have a combined 22 years of leadership and project management experience which started when I worked for Target as a young Mom. While raising young children and working full-time in retail management, I went back to college and was able to transfer my leadership skills into healthcare business operations as a Hospital Scheduling and Registration Manager at Hudson Hospital and Clinic. I transitioned out of that role to support Behavioral Health Care Providers, learn about our Clinician practices and work flows and am now currently a Project Manager involved with helping streamline business operations between the time a provider places an order to when the patient arrives for that care. I love collaborating with others to reach challenging goals. I serve in my volunteer capacities and have been managing my kids sports teams over the last 15 years. As for a publicly elected position, this is my first time running and have not held any positions previously.
MONICKEN -- My name is Denise Monicken. I was born and raised in Baldwin and am a 1999 graduate from Baldwin-Woodville High School. I married my husband Tim (also a BWSD graduate) in 2004 and we have three children Gabby (19), Maddi (17) and Graiden (15). Gabby is currently attending Winona State University for Nursing, while Maddi is a junior at BWHS and Graiden is a freshman at BWHS. They keep us busy with their sporting events and ever growing social lives. We have enjoyed the opportunity to raise our children in our hometown and are thankful for the family and friends we all have to support us every day. I currently work at Western Wisconsin Health where I hold the title of Clinic Operations Manager. Serving as a current school board member is the most recent elected position I have held, although I keep myself plenty busy volunteering for local events as well as running the Baldwin-Woodville Gifts 4 Children program every year that brings gifts to children in our school district at Christmastime that would otherwise go without.
SYKORA – My name is Jason Sykora. My wife, Candace and I have two children, Collin and Olivia that attend Viking Middle School. I’ve been living in the village of Baldwin since the middle of 2004. I am currently employed as a St. Croix County deputy sheriff since April 9, 2003. I have not held any elected positions.
VAN DAMME -- My name is Austin VanDamme and my wife’s name is Jess. Together we have four children Lindsay, Ashley, Addison and Gunnar. Lindsay and Ashley are both high school graduates from Baldwin-Woodville and Addison and Gunnar are currently in third and first grade at Greenfield Elementary. I graduated from Baldwin-Woodville in 2003 and have lived in the district the majority of my life. My children are the sixth generation to be attending school in this district. I am currently employed as a manufacturing supervisor at 3M Company in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. This would be my first time running for an elected position but after attending many school board meetings I felt it was important to not only be informed but also play an active role within the school board and community.
WEISS -- I’m Tony Weiss, my wife Jen and our three boys Jaden, Daxton and Dreyson, have lived in Baldwin-Woodville for almost nine years. I am a mechanic/manager at D’s Auto Repair in Woodville and my wife was in the dental field until our last boy was born and decided to become a stay-at-home momma after that. I have never held an elected position before.
2 – Why or what issues led you to running for School Board?
DIETZMAN -- My primary goal in running for the school board will be to make sure that all the kids in our school district have access to the best quality of life and education while they are at school. Baldwin-Woodville is not insulated from County, State or federal legislation and we need to monitor outside influences that go against our values and compete with what has been at our core as a small community which has historically been to provide creative, logical and common-sense solutions using sound decision-making skills along with community engagement to accomplish its goals. This not only focuses on families but also includes the values of our taxpayers and non-child residents alike. I believe in hard-work, commitment, innovation, kindness and teamwork and I value my faith, family and freedom. All of this combined has called me to serve and give back. If you want to make a difference, or stand up to protect the things that mean the most to you, wouldn’t you do it? This starts with the actions we take in our own communities.
MONICKEN – I have enjoyed being a part of the B-W School Board over the past few years. When I first ran for school board I had been working as a community representative to help start the 4K program in our school district. It intrigued me to want to participate at a higher level and be a part of all the amazing opportunities our school district could offer children in our area. I would like to continue to be a part of this Board as there are a lot of changes happening the next few years and I would like to see these changes through and see Baldwin-Woodville continue to be the best school district around while my children complete their education journey here. I will not claim to have always made perfect decisions or popular votes. I take pride knowing our Board respects one another, even if we do not agree with the outcomes of the vote. The past couple of years haven’t been the easiest as a Board member, whether those in the audience are disappointed in an outcome, those in the school buildings are disappointed or the ones I love the most and come home to after a meeting are disappointed…that doesn’t sit well with me as I tend to want to make everyone happy. I love the communities we live in, and I know that we can all continue to work together to find common ground to educate our students and help them build a successful future.
SYKORA -- There are not necessarily issues that made for my decision to run for school board. In short, I’d like to be a board member in order to be in a position to have a voice for positive and safe learning environments (schools) for our children. Violence and bullying at schools is a disturbing reality in our world. Being involved in another position to combat these troubles is one such desire of mine. About a year and three months before moving to the Village of Baldwin I was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in St. Croix County, in large part, because I wanted to make a positive impact and difference where I was able, in my own communities. I have had several roles in the agency including jail deputy, patrol deputy, patrol supervisor, administrator, court services deputy, and continue my work there today. With consideration to that above, I have two children in Viking Middle School. My interest to be involved in our small communities of Baldwin and Woodville has only grown in the recent couple of years. This interest is heavily influenced with consideration of running for village board or school board in order to continue to be in a position to make positive impacts for our small communities. Getting involved locally is important to me.
VAN DAMME -- The main reason I have decided to run for school board is transparency between our schools and the parents of our district. In the last couple of years there have been concerns and questions about what curriculum is being taught in schools around the country and I believe full transparency would help restore faith in our community that our children are being taught the necessary topics and skills to become leaders and valuable citizens to our communities.
WEISS -- As I said before things have changed in the years since I’ve been out of school, some for the good and some for the worse in my opinion, I clearly do not know everything. I just want to become more involved with the community and thought I would step out of my comfort zone and try to become a voice and fight for what is right for our children.
3 – In your opinion, what are the strengths of the District?
DIETZMAN -- Since the time my children entered into grade school to the time my oldest recently graduated, we as a community have seen great strides in achievement from our students and schools year after year. All of this doesn’t happen overnight and is the product based on a strong foundation of passionate and dedicated teachers, administrators, volunteers and students with a common goal of excellence and achievement. We have some incredible educators in our school district; individuals who I am thankful for and have been a key part of my children’s lives and development through their early, intermediary and secondary school years.
MONICKEN -- In my opinion, our district has amazing personnel that keep it running each day. Their passion is educating children and offering them opportunities to grow into successful individuals. While some are focusing on the day-to-day tasks, we have other forward thinkers that are presenting ideas for ways we can make our school district even better and really change the way we bring knowledge to the students. We have great facilities and even more amazing communities that support all the different events, clubs, teams, and programs our district participates in. I also think we have a School Board that wants to make the best decision for our school district with the taxpayers, the employees of the District, Parents, as well as the students in mind. No decision can be made with only focusing on one of those groups. As I have experienced, there may be times when one of those groups is not happy with a Board decision, and that is something that every Board member must own and know that they made the best decision possible keeping everyone in mind. Lastly, I think we have amazing students in our district and that is a direct reflection upon all the parents in our communities. I have volunteered at many different events and have been in the three buildings and the students at all our schools are respectful, well mannered and are eager to learn. I have heard from community members here and from other local communities regarding how well our students and athletes engage in activities.
SYKORA -- In my opinion, one of the strengths of the Baldwin-Woodville school district is the current board members and school administrators that have made good decisions in recent years, especially regarding school safety. Specifically, I have been part of discussions surrounding school resource police officers, enhancing school safety protocols, and participating in training events at many of the schools in St. Croix County, including Baldwin-Woodville. Keeping a safe learning environment for our children remains a priority of the district. Another strength is that I feel the school administration is easily approachable. Board members and school administrators have replied to me when I’ve had questions or concerns throughout the years. I feel there is a solid small community feel to the district that many find comfortable. My children have reported many positive reviews to me, of the teachers. I feel it safe to say the staff members are certainly a strength to the district.
VAN DAMME -- I believe that the Baldwin-Woodville School District has many strengths that make a great place to get an education. In my opinion one of those strengths is the staff that we have employed within the district. Majority of our staff in Baldwin-Woodville are very capable at their jobs and make a positive impact on their students. Another one of Baldwin-Woodville’s strengths is the district’s graduation rate which is well above 90% which shows the district is doing the correct things to help children graduate. Another strength of our district in my opinion is our size. I believe that the district’s size is big enough to offer children good opportunities for extracurricular activities but not too big where children that need more help get lost in the crowd.
WEISS – I know I am relatively new to the community, but this place reminds me of home. Small-town where you help your neighbor and look out for each other.
4 – What are the biggest challenges facing the District?
DIETZMAN -- Issues that are present now and that will continue to face our district include family issues, technology, social media, bullying, student attitudes and behaviors, and parental involvement. However, some of the biggest challenges we have currently in our school district include staffing and resource management. We have several vacancies and the need is heavy to fill existing roles. While creative solutions support the immediate need that ensures there is coverage in every classroom - those often are short term strategies and can lead to burnout and resource issues long term. This includes the need for coaches and aides that support our schools extracurricular and interscholastic activities which are important to reach and motivate students. Also, as a Mother who had a teenager who struggled with depression and anxiety, I also see the burden of the last two years in navigating unknowns having on the mental health in our student body. Suicidal ideation continues to increase in young adults and a growing percentage of young adults are living more and more with major depression with many not getting treatment. This is a major issue to staff and educators as time in the classroom can turn to firefighting while the student can’t be fully present in their day, pulling them away from any meaningful instruction.
MONICKEN -- The primary issue I see is that of senior educators as well as administration reaching retirement age. In the past we have had staff stay on as long as their passion for teaching was strong. Now we are seeing teachers reach retirement age and leaving the workforce because they are able. While my experience is that we have been very successful at filling positions at BWSD as we are competitive and have a great culture, the Board needs to ensure those positions are filled with the right candidate. Change is hard but if you move toward change with an open mind rather than “that’s the way we have always done it,” outcomes are so much more successful. I also see so much divide not only in our communities and State but the entire nation. I feel we need to respect one another’s decisions as individuals and families, while allowing our teachers to educate our students. While I would not like a mechanic or teacher to come and tell me how I should run the clinic, as they do not have a health care degree nor do they know the legal or State regulations, I certainly cannot tell educators how to teach certain subjects. I can ask questions to understand more about their approach, listen to how they have achieved certain results, and if needed raise concerns about certain topics being discussed in the classroom (such as political stances, vaccination status, etc).
SYKORA -- Challenges facing the school board are always going to be numerous. Current issues regarding disease spread, social unrest, and political divide will continue for quite some time. It is hard to predict the future, but I believe we will see increased employment retention struggles and employment recruitment challenges. Adding to any current number of staff members can be challenging when considering a number of things to include money. Budget/finances will always have the ingredients to be a hot topic. Having education and some experience with budget proposals, it is always a matter of discussion and oftentimes, contention. This will no doubt continue to be a challenge each year. Our small communities are growing. With that growth comes social problems, but also, opportunities. There will be a need to add staffing at many levels. While this may be more than just a few years ahead of us, the need to add onto or build new school buildings and even expand or develop campus grounds may not be that far off in our future. Clearly, challenges would be presented with these matters too.
VAN DAMME -- I think one of the biggest challenges facing our district is making sure we are able to set aside personal differences to make sure that the subjects being taught to our children are based on facts and actual statistics rather than the opinions of the educator. Reading and math are both very important skills for our children and reading especially is the base of their education that all other learning builds upon. In my opinion making sure the district continues to improve and excel in reading education from an early age will be one of the district’s biggest challenges. Especially making sure they identify the children that need more help and getting them the help they need before they fall behind.
WEISS – The challenges here are the same as everywhere. Everyone has an opinion and we are not all going to agree. Just need to figure out what’s best for our children.
5 – Have you agreed with the District’s policies or procedures pertaining to COVID-19?
DIETZMAN -- As a whole I believe that our school board has made the best decisions they felt they could make given each stage of where we have been in this pandemic. However, I don’t agree with them all. At the initial onset when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, I along with so many hit pause to understand what we as a community were faced with. We were careful and concerned for the health of our family and loved ones and restricted ourselves to limit social contacts, forgoing special and significant occasions as many others had. We had a Senior in school and yet understood the collective importance to why we were taking the precautions we were. Lock downs of businesses maintained and restrictions stayed in place. Yet, while many schools did not return to in person education, the kids in our community were able to attend in person school. Guidelines around social distancing and masks stayed in place but as time rolled on and data would prove children were at least risk of complications to COVID-19, guidelines at a state and national level around masks and vaccines became more about virtue signalling and less about medical freedom or informed decision making. Use in continuation of mask mandates no longer bore the same importance as the gravity of the situation known became less of a risk. In this, I believe all children have the right to in person education without mandates requiring masks and vaccines.
MONICKEN -- I think that our Superintendent and the administration team has worked as hard as they could with the information, they had at the time to create the BWSD Back-to-School plan, and along with that the School Board members have made the best decisions they could at the time with the information they had. Working in health care I understand the information we are given in the morning can at times change by the afternoon. The past couple of years of working in any industry through the COVID pandemic hasn’t been easy, especially health care and education. Trying to help keep children on track of their learning expectations during quarantines, remote learning and close contacts, etc. at times has been a nightmare. Have I agreed with every decision or vote pertaining to COVID-19, I don’t know, but regardless I respect that was the decision made and I still choose to live in this district and send my children to the Baldwin Woodville High School. I think being in this situation has allowed me to teach my children that you are always going to be in situations in life where you may not agree with everything your boss says, or every policy your organization implements or the work ethic of your co-workers, but you still go to work and do your job. I think our communities need to decide what the school district should focus on. Should it be strictly the education of our children, or should the district also involve themselves health of our children as well? There are boundaries there that some may say “of course the school should care if a child is always sick or overweight or underweight, or participating in unhealth habits because they care about the students” while other might say “the school should not involve themselves in the health of students as that is for the parents to be responsible for.” I just think it is a blurred line and a slippery slope.
SYKORA – I am in agreement with the district’s procedures for this school year, regarding COVID-19.
VAN DAMME -- This year I have been in agreement with the policies and procedures that the district has taken pertaining to Covid-19. I think many others would agree with me that being able to send our children to school full time has been very beneficial to their education as well as less stressful for parents who are working and would need to find day care for their children while they are working.
WEISS – I am not for masking, shutting the schools down, and definitely not for vaccines. This year is on the right track, and in my opinion this is the track we need to stay on. We’re still open, no mandates and no one is really questioning if your have a sniffle.
