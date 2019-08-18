The Deacons of First United Presbyterian Church of Baldwin kick off the Sunday school year with a family festival, Presby Palooza - 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the church, 1650 8th Avenue, Baldwin.
Church school begins on Sunday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m.
Music from the 60’s and 70’s will be provided by “Blue Ribbon,” featuring disc jockey Peter Weyers.
The Palooza is free, open to the public and offers a bouncing house, face painting, temporary tattoos, a fish pond for kiddoes and a dunking tank for the rest of us.
“Presbyerians will be dunking our favorite deacons all morning,” says Deacon Chairperson, Jerry Hauschildt.
“Greater love hath no Deacon than he would be dropped into a 33-gallon tank of freezing cold water to advertise our Sunday school!” says Pastor Kristine Holmgren.
Deacons and the people who love them will be dunked all morning. Tom Hawley, Easton Gausman, McKenna Chandler and Chad Chandler will all sit in the honored seat.
Volunteers for a spot in the tank are still being accepted!
Free hotdogs will be served with A & W Root beer, and although this is not a fund raiser, those who wish are welcome to make a financial gift to the church.
For more information on the Presby Palooza, contact the church at (715) 684-2924 or Pastor Holmgren at 651.488.2468.
