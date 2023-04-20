Four Baldwin-Woodville High School seniors will be traveling to Madison next week to take part in the 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
Lane Emmert, Brady Mueller, and David Thompson will be participating in the Team Engineering Challenge while Kaden Strom will be competing in the Welding Event.
B-W Technical Education advisor Emily Fransway said Emmert, Mueller and Thompson will arrive April 25 and be given a project tobuild. That day will consist of the planning stages and a written test and the following day the project will come to life.
The trio will not only be graded on the project for its design and construction, but they will also have to sell its features a la the television show “Shark Tank”.
“It’s all about the overall experience,” Fransway said. “SkillsUSA is about making a well-rounded individual.”
B-W will be competing with schools around the state which is going to be one of the highlights.
“This is a good way for them to meet like-minded individuals,” Fransway said. “Kaden is going to be in a room for two days with 30 other welders who are just as passionate about what he does.”
One of the purposes of the Team Engineering Challenge is to highlight students who excel in the areas of creative and critical thinking skills and the decision-making process, to solve a problem. Emmert said that is right up his alley.
“All four years I’ve liked to do problem solving,” he said.
Emmert said his strengths are in fabrication, while Thompson is more in electrical engineering. Mueller is more of a jack-of-all trades.
The three have been friends since Middle School, who got their start in engineering thanks to Middle School Robotics.
“We are all strong-willed individuals,” Thompson said. “Setting on the final decision is going to be the issue.”
The planning stage is going to be critical then.
“Time management can be a struggle,” Emmert said. “You don’t want to bite off more than you can chew.”
All three will be attending Wisconsin-Stout in the fall with Emmert and Thompson planning on engineering while Mueller will be construction management.
For Strom, who spends his mornings at Northwoods Technical College in New Richmond taking welding classes, the two days next week are another learning session.
“It’s to see what I’m capable of,” he said.
His day on April 25 will consist of a written test on welding safety and then given his blueprints that night which Fransway can assist him on. The following day he’s all alone.
There are some nerves, he said, because he hasn’t done as much TIG welding as he’s done with stick welding. Tig welding is useful for welding wagons, bike frames, lawn mowers, door handles, fenders and more.
Strom said he’ll finish taking up his welding classes at Northwood after high school and investigate becoming a pipe fitter.
The 2023 conference will feature more than 1,800 middle, high school and college students, over 200 teachers, and more than 300 industry volunteers working in more than 80 competitions.
Fransway said B-W students have taken part in the SkillsUSA competition for about five years since she’s been at B-W. The highest place finisher was Colton Langer who took second in the Technical Math category. The first-place finisher forfeited his opportunity to nationals and Langer went his place. He finished third.
