IMG_2623-WEB.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Lane Emmert, Brady Mueller, David Thompson, and Kaden Strom. 

Four Baldwin-Woodville High School seniors will be traveling to Madison next week to take part in the 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference. 

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. 

