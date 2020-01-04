The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County with the assistance of the Immaculate Conception Youth Group in New Richmond, assembled 144 Emergency Meals Kits for the Home-Delivered Meal Participants. These kits contain nonperishable and mainly ready to eat items to ensure Home-Delivered Meal Participants have something to eat when the Senior Nutrition Sites in the County are closed due to weather. The items for the kits were covered with donations from local businesses: Viking Electronics of Hudson, Uline of Hudson, Kwik Trip of New Richmond, Phillips-Medisize of New Richmond, Nilssen’s SuperValu of Baldwin, Lakeside Foods and Genuine Parts – NAPA.
The kits were part of a goal that the ADRC set for itself after experiencing many closures in early 2019 that left many of the participants without food or access to obtain food. Many other ADRCs in the state do the same thing, so after gathering information and sending out a funding appeal, the goal was accomplished in early December. The kits were delivered by the ADRC Transportation Drivers and volunteers. The Home-Delivered Meal Program relies heavily on volunteers in Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls due to the size of the communities.
Home-Delivered Meals are provided to individuals who are homebound, unable to leave their home without assistance or prepare meals adequately on their own. The program is donation based for those over the age of 60 thanks to funding through the Older Americans Act. Individuals under the age of 60 are required to pay the full amount of the meals.
If you are interesting in supporting the Emergency Meal Kit program in the future or would like to know more about volunteer or the Home-Delivered Meal Program, contact Renea Aeschliman at 1-800-372-2333 or email adrcinfo@sccwi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.