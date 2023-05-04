Preparing for the ‘Real World’

Juniors at Baldwin-Woodville High School will now be a bit better prepared to make life choices and they now see why plenty of adults continue to shake their heads in disbelief over the rising cost of grocery prices over the last year. This is all thanks to participating in a recent Reality Store session.
Described as a live-action game of Life, the junior class was given a monthly salary based off the profession of their choosing.
Fate then took over. Random draws resulted in some students being married with no kids, while some had up to three kids. Some were single and had to live with roommates.
After that, the responsibility is what adults do monthly – earn enough income to pay off your bills. And if you don’t, part-time job options are available.
Students Lewis Maino, Sam Davis, Juan Beruman and Devin Perry, all said groceries were the eye-opening moment of the assignment with the quartet having to pay between $600-$1,300 a month based off their family situation.
The Reality Store is the brainchild of current Superintendent Eric Russell, and came about when he was High School Principal, explained organizer Laura Hanson.
“He has done a great job of getting community members involved,” Hanson said. “The people running the housing are realtors. Nilssen’s is running the grocery booth. (Baldwin Police Officer) Ken Dykhouse is issuing citations. Our school nurse (Anita Justen) is passing out random cards, saying everything from, ‘Congrats, you had another baby!’ to ‘Grandma is sending you money with your birthday card.’ and it’s giving them a true check of what’s going to be happening once they leave the walls of Baldwin-Woodville.”
Beruman said the assignment was fun to do because of the strategy involved.
“You got to see your entire financial status shown in front of you,” Maino said, “You had to have integrity to know and basically be able to decide what is best for you.”
Participating community members enjoyed it as well. “It’s good for the kids to see the reality of the prices for everyday living, not just groceries by everyday life,” said Nilssen’s Store Manager Kevin Branstad.
Sarah Meyer of Pillar Bank explained, “Watching kids live my life every single day (as I also have three kids and a husband) and seeing how they maneuver through life with these obstacles is fun.”
Realtors Don Timmerman and Jim Helmer have been participating in the session yearly and were struck by the questions from this year’s class.
“Most of these kids were frugal and conscientious compared to other years,” Timmerman said. “Of course, the spread between purchasing and rental are more drastic than previous years.”
Helmer said the most common question students asked was if their kids could share a room.
“If they are this conscientious now as they appear to be, they’ll be in good shape,” Timmerman added.
Maino, Davis, Perry and Beruman all taken or are currently taking the personal finance class taught by Keith Stuedemann, which is a graduation requirement at B-W. All four said the concepts in that class were beneficial in completing the experiment.
The goal was to finish between $0-$200 by the end of the month. If successful, students were given a reward from McDonald’s.
Maino said both he and his spouse had to have a part-time job in order for him to make it, which also took his wife having to sell her car.
In closing, he said, “You had to make sacrifices.”
