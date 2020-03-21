The situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus is rapidly evolving, the ADRC has partnered with St. Croix County Public Health to discuss the safety of the community. As of Monday, March 16, we will not host onsite congregate meals at any of the Senior Center locations in St. Croix County until further notice. We understand the importance of proper nutrition and that the noon meal is an important part of our participant’s day. Participants who resides within the community and are in need of the noon meal, a “Grab and Go” option will be provided. Participants will need to call their local Senior Center 24 hours in advance to reserve a meal. They will need to arrive at the Senior Center to pick up the meal and receive the meal at the door. There will be no entering the Senior Center. Transportation services have not been suspended at this time at the Senior Center, please call the Senior Center in your community for arrangements. Please reach out to the ADRC with any questions or concerns.
Baldwin: 684-2979, serves Mondays – Thursdays
Deer Park: 269-5301 serves Mondays – Thursday
Glenwood City: 265-7242, serves Mondays – Thursdays
Hudson: 386-8709, serves Mondays – Thursdays
New Richmond: 888-1205, serves Mondays -Thursdays River Falls: 425-9932, serves Mondays – Fridays
Roberts: 749-3755, serves Mondays & Wednesdays
Somerset: 247-5354, serves Mondays – Thursdays
Woodville: 698-2152, serves Mondays – Thursdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.