Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2 in Apple River suspect case

A status conference was held August 12 in the case of Nicolae Miu, the suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously injuring four others during an incident at the Apple River July 30.
What resulted from the conference was the preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m., Sept. 2 along with Miu agreeing to surrender his passport as a condition of his $1 million dollar cash bond.
