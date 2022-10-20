Preliminary cost of EMS building over budget

A diagram on how the new EMS building will look. 

When the Baldwin Village Board approved the site for the new EMS building in May, they set a cost not to exceed $5 million for construction and design costs. 

In last week’s monthly meeting, Kraus-Anderson and Wold representatives presented a current budget of $5,295,479.40, a figure which made board members apprehensive to say the least. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.