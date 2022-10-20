Preliminary cost of EMS building over budget

When the Baldwin Village Board approved the site for the new EMS building in May, they set a cost not to exceed $5 million for construction and design costs.
In last week’s monthly meeting, Kraus-Anderson and Wold representatives presented a current budget of $5,295,479.40, a figure which made board members apprehensive to say the least.
“I feel nervous locking into a budget that is already over $5 million,” Board member Kristine Forbes explained. To the surprise of no one, inflation is playing a factor in the overall cost as building costs have increased since May.
In its schematic design, the support and garage spaces each saw an increase of nearly 800 square feet from the program design. The building is projected to be around 14,400 square feet.
Stressing they don’t want the project to fall behind even with the increased costs, Kraus and Wold workers said the next steps call for design development drawings to be reviewed next month and for construction documents to be issued by Jan. 1 with bidding to be held the same month.
As for payment, Sean Lentz from Ehlers presented information showing a $250,000 home in Baldwin would see an increase of $153 to pay for the EMS building starting in 2024 over the next 20 years, assuming the project remains at $5 million.
