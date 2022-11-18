I had the opportunity last week to stop by Greenfield Elementary’s fire house event, where United Fire and Rescue Firefighters took time to teach the kiddos important general fire safety measures.

The fire house was lent to our district by the River Falls Fire Department was set to look like the interior of a home a small kitchen and bedroom so the kids could learn while doing not just from hearing as local fire fighter Doug stated, “Learning through practice of real life without the real-life scenario.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.