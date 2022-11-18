I had the opportunity last week to stop by Greenfield Elementary’s fire house event, where United Fire and Rescue Firefighters took time to teach the kiddos important general fire safety measures.
The fire house was lent to our district by the River Falls Fire Department was set to look like the interior of a home a small kitchen and bedroom so the kids could learn while doing not just from hearing as local fire fighter Doug stated, “Learning through practice of real life without the real-life scenario.”
Joining Mrs. Fransen’s 2nd graders, the program starts with the students going through importance of basic fire safety such as not playing with lighters/ matches, sleeping with doors closed in case of fires, making sure electronics are not left to charge on soft surfaces.
This was when the students had the opportunity to ask questions as well as learn about what happens when the department gets dispatched out to a call. When the basics were covered the students were split into two smaller groups to get to participate in two activities; one being the kitchen safety activity where they took turns finding what was wrong in the kitchen. For example, one student pointed out the toaster had forks in it, as well as one student who noticed a plastic container was left on a burner that was left on. As the wrong items were pointed out they talked about why they were dangerous and what to do if it an accident like that happen
While one group talked kitchen hazards the other was taken back to the mock bedroom where they were taught how it’s a safety measure to sleep with bedroom doors closed and how to feel with the back of their hand to test if the door is hot in case of a fire. Students also learned to block the bottom of the door to help lower the amount of smoke getting into the room and to climb out of the window and yell for help. They talked about talking with parents/guardians about a meeting location where they can go to wait in case of an emergency such as a fire.
The event is held once every other year and is a great tool to help students learn fire safety and better prepare them for an emergency. As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
