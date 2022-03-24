Those who represent this area on the St. Croix County Board is going to look different starting next month.
William Peavey, who represents District 19 and has served on the County Board since 2004, isn’t seeking another term. Paulette Anderson, who serves District 16 and has been a board member for the last eight years, also declared her non-candidacy. Shelly Tomtschik, who is the District 18 representative for the last two years, will not run as well.
To get an idea on who the new Board members could be and what their thoughts and opinions are, the Bulletin sent out a questionnaire to the six candidates who are running for the three spots. Their responses are listed below:
District 16
(Town of Hammond, Wards 1-3,
Town of Rush River Ward 1 and
Village of Hammond, Wards 1-4)
Tessa M. Boury and Mike Barcalow are running for Anderson’s seat. Barcalow didn’t submit a response before the Bulletin’s print deadline.
Why or what led you to run for the County Board and have you ever held elected office before?
BOURY: I’ve followed the current district 16 board supervisor, Paulette Anderson, for several years. I’ve been impressed with her decision-making and collaboration in the county. When I learned she was not running this year, I was excited about the prospect of continuing her work for our district in a similar manner and style. I have not held an elected office before.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in the Baldwin area and are those things still prevalent today?
BOURY: My husband and I moved to Baldwin 16 years ago. Our current home is the first and only home we’ve purchased. We love living in a small community. We live north of Baldwin and really enjoy the peace of living in the country. Living in this community has only gotten better, the longer we live here. We feel connected through the Farmer’s Market, sharing maple syrup, shopping local and being great neighbors (my dad lives next door).
What are the most pressing issues facing St. Croix County in your opinion?
BOURY: We are a fast-growing and diverse county from the City of Hudson to Hammond Township and through the rest of the county. We should be focusing on how we can grow while maintaining the rural nature of our county. This means paying close attention to our resources like land and water to make sure while we grow, we continue to care for our community. This also means paying close attention to how we spend money. We should make sure we use all our community resources in ways that help us care for our community and its members, now and in the future.
District 18
(Town of Baldwin,
Ward 2, and Village of
Baldwin Wards 1-6)
Jerry Van Someren and Joe Kusilek are running for Tomtschik’s seat.
Why or what led you to run for the County board and have you ever held elected office before?
KUSILEK: I am running for the County Board because the number of farmers representing citizens in this county has dwindled. I feel it is important that the rural area be represented.
I am currently a supervisor for the town of Baldwin and a member of the town planning committee. I also served on our parish council at Immaculate Conception in Hammond, 19 years on the Ellsworth Creamery Board and on the St. Croix County Fair Meat Animal Committee.
VAN SOMEREN: Because of our societal situation today, I am convinced that now more than ever our county needs strong leadership. The St Croix County board of supervisors has a history of making good decisions; however, some of their more recent resolutions have me questioning their thought processes. I think my conservative ways, along with my common sense approach to problems, can bring change when needed and status quo when it would be best.
One of the underlying reasons for my running has to do with preserving the freedoms that are set aside for us in the Constitution of the United States. It appears that a few of our representatives, both national and local, are determined to remove some of the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. Our county officials have come dangerously close to crossing that line during the Covid 19 Pandemic. Ordinances that would have put neighbor against neighbor and friend against friend have failed passage by as little as one vote. This concerns me! I have served on various boards of directors in the past, such as president of the Baldwin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Energy Plus board and church council. I also had the opportunity to serve on the ad hoc committee for the new highway department campus located in Baldwin’s industrial park. Even though I have had interest in being part of local government in the past, I could not devote ample time to do my best on public service boards. Things have changed and I am now available.
What are some of the things the led you to wanting to live in the Baldwin area and are those things still prevalent today?
KUSILEK: As a lifetime resident of the Baldwin area graduating from Baldwin-Woodville schools, my wife Anna and I purchased our farm in 1982, we have since bought the family farm from my dad. We have seven children and 16 grandchildren. Some of my children have purchased land and live in the area, with three children attending the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
VAN SOMEREN: I am a lifelong resident of the Village of Baldwin. I have always found the opportunities of employment in St. Croix County sufficient to meet my needs. Because I’m a fixture in Baldwin, and most of the population of District 18 resides in the village, I know the issues in my district better than others. I know firsthand what needs attention, because this is and always has been my home and I want to protect it for future generations. One of the things that I believe needs improvement is the communication between the County Board and the residents of the 18th District. If elected I will work toward improving that situation.
What are the most pressing issues facing St. Croix County in your opinion?
KUSILEK: The most pressing issues for the County in my mind are funding for roads, upholding the constitutional rights of our citizens. Supporting our police, with the safety security for all citizens being insured. I feel there has been some overreach by some of the government agencies and individuals and it is important to have a voice in our government to maintain our freedoms.
VAN SOMEREN: Several issues are facing the present and future board:
There’s the BUDGET – What can be said about Budgets, except they are difficult and boring and yet they are important. The County budget includes many services which need a large amount of funding to complete many tasks, and it’s all done with other people’s money. In any budget situation I tend to spend cautiously. Frivolous things must be removed while necessary items must be allowed to remain.
PUBLIC SAFETY – Public safety is also a concern of mine. We live too close to Mpls/St Paul to ignore what’s happening there. It troubles me to hear news stories about shootings, robberies, and car jackings that are happening in places where I used to hang out. We in St Croix County have a first-rate Sheriff’s Department. However, we are only 40 minutes away from movements to defund or destroy police departments. We cannot allow that to happen here and instead must hold fast to what we have, ever honing it, to suit future needs.
KEEPING ST. CROIX COUNTY PURELY RURAL - One of my sincere hopes is that the County will strive to maintain St. Croix County as Purely Rural. Let me explain. I speak with people who love the fact that they can drive out of the concreteness of the big city where they work, into the green and lush countryside of our County. They remark how animals grazing in the fields offer a welcomed, calming effect at the end of their hectic day. These, along with the scenic river way, are things we need to protect. We need to guard them from what is happening on the west side of the river, where we find apartment house after apartment house and warehouse after warehouse being built, on space that at one time was green. The effects of development must be carefully considered before it is allowed. The Board holds the keys to zoning.
District 19
(Town of Baldwin Ward 1, Cady Ward 1, Eau Galle Wards 1 and 2, Springfield Ward 1, Village of Spring Valley Ward 3, Village of Wilson Ward 1, and Village of Woodville Wards 1 and 2)
Tim Ramberg and Jen Flanders are running for Peavey’s seat.
Why or what led you to run for the County Board and have you ever held elected office before?
RAMBERG: The desire to contribute to the community by helping to promote balanced and flexible policies, as well as, working to keep bureaucracy to a minimum. I have never held a public office before.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in the Baldwin area and are those things still prevalent today?
RAMBERG: I have lived in the area my whole life, growing up on a small dairy and beef farm. I have been fortunate to be able to work in St. Croix County for over 40 years as well. I continue to enjoy our rural setting.
What are the most pressing issues facing St. Croix County in your opinion?
RAMBERG: Growing pains and fiscal balance. Being one of the fastest growing counties in the state, the burdens to improve our infrastructure and increase services, has also increased our financial burdens. To balance those two is challenging.
Flanders submitted the following statement in response to the questionnaire
I have lived in the Wilson area for a little over 10 years now. I grew up outside of Menomonie, lived in other parts of Wisconsin and Ohio and moved back to the Menomonie area in 2007 when I divorced. In 2008 I met my husband Nate. He had this beautiful piece of property located between Wilson and Spring Valley and when we married in 2012, we decided to raise our 5(later to be 6) children on the farmstead. There have been fleeting thoughts of moving elsewhere, but I can’t imagine living anywhere else! What better way to raise a child than in rural America surrounded by farmland and hardworking, God-fearing people.
I have been a home-schooling mom for over 27 years, working part to full-time in the evening or weekends so that one parent would always be with the kids. The exception being when I was a single parent working and going to school and home schooling and when our youngest was in public school for a short time while I recovered from a brain injury.
Sadly our way of life and the values we hold dear to us have been under attack for quite a while but especially evident in the past couple of years. Our freedoms to choose whether it be health decisions or education, or what we do with our own property are being assaulted. Our farms are being squeezed out by large conglomerations, our small businesses are being snuffed out one by one, the family unit is under attack and our children are being targeted by a terrifying leftist agenda. Our voting system was taken over by those who wish to manipulate the vote to their benefit. I was part of a team digging into the election fraud in St. Croix County. Yes, it was in our own backyard.... one of the worst for fraud in the state.
Though the health officer ordinance, which I fought long and hard against, was voted down in St. Croix County, it was too narrow of a margin. We desperately need more strong conservative voices on our board. And those that represent us, need to remember they are a servant to and be willing to listen to We the People. There were too many times (at least 3) over the past two years where the board voted to give themselves raises or to benefit themselves while we the people struggled to keep our jobs, keep our businesses, and make ends meet. And now they want to build a $79 million addition to the county government center. Are you willing to have taxes raised, to support more government?
If we want to bring America back to its foundation of freedom, we must start locally. If we see a problem, we need to be willing to do the work to fix it. We must start by turning back to God and be willing to step up and take a stand, and we must be willing to fight for the freedoms that we hold dear. Looking forward to serving the people of District 19.
