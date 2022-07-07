Postage rates, Bulletin delivery increasing July 10

The USPS is raising rates July 10 for both the general public and commercial mail users. Stamps are increasing 6.5%, marketing bulk mail is increasing 6.5%, packages are increasing 8.5% and periodical mail is increasing 8.54%.
This increase follows stamp increases in January 2021 of 1.5%, and August 2021 of 5.5%. Periodical postage increased 10.3% during 2021.
Due to the postage increase, the Baldwin Bulletin and other U.S. periodicals are raising home delivery subscription rates to coincide with postage increases. The Baldwin Bulletin subscription is increasing $4 per year beginning July 10. This is only the second home delivery price increase of the Baldwin Bulletin in more than a decade.
Brent Wesner, chair of the National Newspaper Association (NNA) and president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, OK, said, “We recognize USPS is facing inflation problems – including fuel cost – but it also has not only the relief from the Postal Services Reform Act (which took $50 billion of debt off the USPS balance sheet), but also (has) $10 billion of CARES Act money. Right now, it has a much stronger cash flow than many in the industry.”
The 2021 increases were part of a business plan which also included a weakening of service standards for mail moving across the U.S.A., according to NNA. Wesner announced NNA has requested a major change in how newspaper mail is handled in mail processing, which he hopes will be reflected in the 2023 anticipated price increases.
“We value our subscribers and don’t make these decisions lightly,” said Baldwin Bulletin publisher Tom Stangl. “Two postal increases totaling 10.6% in 2021 and now 8.5% in 2022 were the tipping point for our decision.”
Stangl added subscribers get unlimited access to the paper’s website and the twice-yearly Back Roads glossy magazine as an added benefit of having a subscription.
The cost of a local subscription will increase to $39.
Delivery of the paper is 75 cents per issue with the new rates. Newsstand price is $1 per issue. Home delivery is a 25% savings from the newsstand price.
