The lack of apartments in Baldwin has been a problem for a long time.
A solution might be in the works.
Alex Miller presented plans for an apartment complex located off US Highway 63/60th Ave.,
Three apartment buildings would be built over the next three years which would house between 36-50 apartments. Miller, a general contractor, and lead investor on the project, said there would be variety in each complex between one, two and three bedrooms.
He’s also proposing for an extension of 11th Ave., storm and water become part of Village after they pay for it and the waiving of all impact fees.
The last request was met with some hesitation from board members after being told the impact fees would be $3,400 for each unit.
“We’re willing to negotiate on that,” Board President Lance Van Damme said.
Miller said his company is under contract to purchase the property and if agreements could be reached, construction would start this year.
“The apartments would be the cornerstone of the development,” Miller said, as retail options are possible. “From where we started to where we are now is a lot better concept.”
Overall, the Board was in favor of the plans and wiling to move onto the next steps which include the developer’s agreement, rezoning and negotiating on the impact fees.
Windmill Days
The Board approved $7,000 to the Windmill Days with little debate and discussion.
What caused the most debate was what to do with road closures. The resolution which was approved was the road open to cars during the celebration with no alcohol on the sidewalks except during the parade.
“It’d be easier for us to police right there and do our job,” committee member Jodi Peterson stated. “Last year, we had alcohol all over.”
Western Wisconsin Health Parking Lot
The Board granted approval for a 40-space parking lot expansion for Western Wisconsin Health. As CEO Eilidh Pederson explained, the lots will be in the southeast corner of its campus and will be for patient and staff parking.
Construction will start in the spring and last for two months. The spaces will include handicapped accessible and two electric vehicle charging station.
“Parking availability for patients will not be impacted during this construction,” Pederson added. “In addition to parking spaces, WWH will be expanding site lighting during this process.”
Other items
Class “A” Liquor/Beer licenses were approved for Liquor Haus and Freedom. In addition, the Spring Cleanup Days for April 28-29 were approved.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson informed the Board the Village had 384 voters for the Spring Primary Election Feb. 21. The number is expected to be higher for the April 4 election as the Village Board, the St. Croix County referendum, the Baldwin-Woodville school board, and the State Supreme Court will be on the ballot.
