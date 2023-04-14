Johnson Tractor has been very with happy with the purchase of Value Implement which became official last September.
“It’s gone better than expected,” said President/CEO Eric Reuterskiold.
Value Implement had four locations with one of them being in Baldwin.
Store manager Jay Monson agrees with Reuterskiold.
“It’s a really good future for everyone who worked with us at Value Implement and now works with us at Johnson Tractor,” he added.
Said Reuterskiold: “These guys have done a great job,” talking about the Baldwin employees.
Replied Monson: “We are learning from you and hopefully you’re learning a few things from us.”
The purchase of Value Implement, which also included stores in Osseo, Menomonie, and Arcadia, now expanded Johnson Tractor’s territory to nine stores (Rochelle, Amboy and Harvard, Illinois, along with Janesville and Juda, Wisconsin) and over 200 employees.
“This is an industry like all other businesses,” Reuterskiold said about acquiring the Value stores. “There were a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the farming business. You’re either fish or the bait.”
Monson said what their clients had for concerns when the changeover occurred have fallen away.
“Our dealers have become more aggressive which have led to more inventory and more parts,” he said. “We can now draw from nine stores instead of four.”
Another benefit, Monson explained, is Johnson’s commitment to precision farming.
“We lacked it before at Value, but now it’s one of the big things at Johnson,” he stated. “It’s a very good thing for our customers.”
Reuterskiold also touted the Baldwin location acquiring the CASE-IH parts and service contract which should lead to future growth.
“Our shops have been busy year-round,” he added. “Once the weather turns, the foot traffic will come.” He further explained, there are usually two busy seasons at Johnson – once the snow melts until the end of May for planting season and then harvest season.
“Up here it’s more livestock, animal and hay business while the southern stores have combine and corn,” Monson added.
Johnson’s slogan is ‘Land to Lawn’ which is very beneficial as it’s the place for if one needs a lawn mower or a combine.
“We want to have the equipment here,” Reuterskiold explained. “We want to be the one-stop implement or lawn and garden place in the area.”
The Baldwin location services six counties, including Goodhue County in Minnesota. It currently has around 25 employees, but they are currently looking for technicians.
“They take care of its employees,” Monson continued. “They want happy employees. You’ll have a very good future with Johnson Tractor.”
The Baldwin store is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays.
