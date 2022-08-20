Popularity has led to St. Croix Custom Apparel opening storefront

Lisa Veenendall

If you would have told Lisa Veenendall that when St. Croix Custom Apparel opened 18 months ago, the business would have its own storefront by now, she wouldn’t have believed it. 

“I’m very surprised and very grateful the business has grown,” she said as the store opened July 18 in its new location, 780 Main Street, Suite 1 in Baldwin. “I didn’t expect this, especially coming out of COVID.” 

