Popularity has led to St. Croix Custom Apparel opening storefront

If you would have told Lisa Veenendall that when St. Croix Custom Apparel opened 18 months ago, the business would have its own storefront by now, she wouldn’t have believed it.
“I’m very surprised and very grateful the business has grown,” she said as the store opened July 18 in its new location, 780 Main Street, Suite 1 in Baldwin. “I didn’t expect this, especially coming out of COVID.”
Two key factors have led to this point, she believes.
The store has tapped into the Baldwin-Woodville School District to be a big local apparel provider for youth and school teams. In addition, business have provided a big boost on custom orders.
“We were beginning to grow out of our home,” she explained. “When we heard this space was available, we thought this would be a good storefront, so guests could see what our inventory is, try on our products if they want to and ask questions for custom products.”
St. Croix Custom Apparel had a boutique at Sweet B’s Bakery but have now moved out of that space.
“That had more generalized clothing and it went fast,” Veenendall said about the bakery location.
Veenendall said the inspiration behind the business came from husband Dustin having a screen print business around 20 years ago, which he put on pause. The pair also noticed that when Baldwin-Woodville would order apparel from national vendors, the quality was lacking.
“No one cared about the graphic on the shirt,” she explained. “The orders also took forever. We wanted quality items that cared about the school mascot.”
Success, so far and it’s not just Baldwin-Woodville. Veenendall said those associated with St. Croix Central have come into the store inquiring as well.
“It’s about offering other options,” she said. “Seeing what other creative minds are out there.”
The storefront will now become the online pickup for orders instead of their home. And besides the apparel, the storefront will also be selling gifts such as tumblers, notebooks, wine glasses, beanies, hats, and candles. She also expects to carry some brand name merchandise such as Nike, Under Armour and Carhartt.
The store as of now is open 12-5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays.
