Pool opening pushed back

The opening act for the new Baldwin-Woodville pool and building garnered rave reviews during the grand opening earlier this month.
Now comes the main event, which has been pushed back.
The school announced on the pool’s Facebook page Friday, the original open date of Saturday, Sept. 11, isn’t happening.
“It will be closed on 9/12 as well,” the post said, with its new date, to be announced at a later time.
A clue to the why might have been from its previous post, dated Sept. 9.
“The bad news is the boiler is not operational yet, so the water temperature will be a bit chilly,” it stated. “More than likely the water temperature will be around that Saturday and Sunday.”
Once the pool gets the approval to open, costs will be the following:
• In-District residents will be $4 for adults (16 and older) and $3 for children. It will be one dollar more for out of district residents.
The following are some of the rules which will be enacted:
• Swimmers may not sit on each other’s shoulders.
• Pushing, dunking, horseplay, or other dangerous acts will not be allowed
• Walk at all times on the pool deck.
• No personal floatation devices are allowed except U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets. Water wings aren’t allowed.
• Stay off the safety ropes and/or lanes lines.
• No backward entries into the pool.
• No food, drink, gum or tobacco into the pool.
• Shower before entering the pool and after use of toilet facilities.
• Diaper changing on the pool deck is prohibited.
Furthermore, diving board and water slide rules will be enforced. Some of those include:
• One person on a diving board at a time.
• Divers must wait for the previous diver to safely reach the pool wall before entering the water.
• Divers may not sit-drop, flip, spin or perform inward dives.
• Only one rider in the water slide at a time.
• Hands inside the flume.
• No jumping or diving into the splash down area.
• Slide must be ridden feet first lying on your back with legs firmly crossed at the ankles and arms folded across the chest.
“It’s a beautiful pool,” said former B-W coach Jack Scholz, during the grand opening. “It’s something the community has needed for years.”
In addition, former B-W coach Wade Labecki stated when he was football coach here, he had players in the old pool as much as possible to strengthen their conditioning.
District officials estimated the dome would be installed next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.