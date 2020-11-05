A timeline for the long-awaited pool was announced during the Baldwin-Woodville School Board meeting last month.
Construction on the pool building will commence after the football season is complete. Superintendent Eric Russell said the District is hoping construction will be complete by the end of the summer. Russell also notified the Board about the baseball filed undergoing renovations.
In other action, the Board named Andrew Jacobson as a middle school boys basketball coach and resignations were approved for Maurice Schillinger as a full-time custodian and Kyle Anderson as a special education paraprofessional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.