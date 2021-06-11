The Baldwin Public Library and the Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club are uniting Saturday, June 12th to distribute pollinator plants and trees during Windmill Days. Planting native species in your yard is one of the best ways to provide food and shelter for pollinators and other wildlife. A variety of perennials and trees (Serviceberry, Sugar Maple, Black Hill Spruce) are available on a first come basis. This is an easy way to add to or begin a pollinator friendly yard. Botany Belles & Beaus members can answer your questions about the plants.
Besides the plant giveaway, participate in several family friendly activities. Pretend to be a migrating bird . . . can you survive the dangers of migration? Shrinking habitat . . . play a game to learn about its causes and what you can do to reverse the trend. Are you smarter than a rutabaga? Answer a question and find out. Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet and turn it in by noon to be entered in a prize drawing. Plant marigold seeds to take home for your garden.
These events will be in and around the pavilion in Bailey Park on Saturday, June 12th from 10 to 12. Stop in . . . choose a plant or two . . . join in the activities . . . visit with local gardeners . . . share common interests . . . garden for good.
The plants being distributed are funded by a grant from the St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners and the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club.
