Polk County Health Officer Brian Kaczmarski announced Tuesday, May 19, the county had its first COVID-19 related death.
Kaczmarski stated in the email, the individual was believed to have had a workplace exposure to the virus through employment in Minnesota. The individual, who had multiple underlying conditions, was initially tested on April 16 and passed away May 18.
