2022 has been a year unlike any other for the Baldwin Police Department.
The department started the year trying to replace three full-time officers as one was lost to retirement, one to departure and Dan Orr being named the Hammond Police Chief.
Two of those positions have been filled, but as the calendar turned over to October, one position is still yet to be filled.
In addition to a significant increase in calls in 2022, has led to periodic gaps in which the Village is uncovered when it comes to law enforcement.
That’s why during last week’s monthly Board meeting, the Police Department laid out its case for two more officers for 2023.
“All these issues popped up at one time,” Officer Zach Paul said, addressing the board.
Paul believes the increase in calls is due to the Village’s population growing, the difference in laws between Wisconsin and Minnesota and Baldwin’s proximity to Interstate Highway 94,
US Highways 63 and 12.
“We’ve seen a giant increase in welfare checks, frauds, emergency detentions and domestics,” he explained. Currently, Baldwin Police has only two officers on duty between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with the rest of the day only having one officer.
The time spent on those calls can be numerous as well. Paul estimated an officer have spent at least 24 hours on an ongoing fraud case, which means talking to banks, writing documents and subpoenas, and then driving those subpoenas to Hudson for a St. Croix County Judge to sign off on.
One of those added positions would be an investigator as throughout the presentation, police stressed they “a significant amount of time investigating crimes and being reactive instead of being a proactive department.”
“It’s difficult to do traffic enforcement when you have reports to do,” Officer Mike Dishno added.
Emergency Detentions can also be significant time cases.
“Offices are finding increased calls to the hospital for Emergency Detention type calls, which may in some cases result in transports to Winnebago Mental Health Institute (Oshkosh) or Mendota Mental Health Institute (Madison),” the police department said in documents to the board. “Transports have the propensity to exhaust 8 to 12 man hours, potentially double if it requires a two-person transport.”
The police then used Baldwin’s population of 4,017 to cities that have similar population and their police department coverage. Baldwin’s hours per person was 2.9, meaning if a resident calls, the police department has that amount of regular time and anything over 2.9 would be considered overtime. That number is lower than area cities such as Osceola, Somerset, St. Croix Falls, Amery, who all have populations smaller than Baldwin, and less than cities such as East Troy and Saukville, whose population figures are comparable to Baldwin’s.
The department estimated if those two positions are approved, that number would jump to 3.8 hours.
Furthermore, the police department showed with 4,017 people, the officer per capita currently is at 573. Using those same cities in the previous information, that number is the highest of those six. If one officer is added, the number decreases to 502. If the police department gets two, the figure declines to 446. For example, the Amery ratio is 1 to 402, while Somerset’s is 1 to 355.
Board President Lance Van Damme said the Board will take all this information under consideration when they discuss the Budget in its next committee meeting, which is scheduled for October 19.
Sign-On Bonus
“Every single department is hiring,” Police Chief Darren Krueger said. “It’s tough to find law enforcement right now.”
To make Baldwin more attractive to prospective candidates, Krueger was proposing a $2,500 sign-on bonus, effective Jan. 1, 2023, paid in increments however the Board saw fit.
After some discussion, Board member Austin Van Someren made the motion of $500 after the first paycheck with the $2,000 to be paid after the first two years, noting he wanted candidates to earn it and not leave right away.
“I don’t want people to be job-hopping,” he said. His motion died.
The second idea came from Kristine Forbes, who presented $500 after 90 days and the remainder after the first year of employment.
For one of the few times there was genuine division among Board members as Van Damme and Amy Jurgens joined Forbes in her motion. Doug Newton, Van Someren and Matt Knegendorf, meanwhile voted no. That left Chad Wernlund to make the deciding vote and he said yes.
