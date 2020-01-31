Baldwin Police are investigating an attempted burglary of Fennern Jewelers Friday morning.
Police were notified of the incident between 6-6:30 a.m., said Police Chief Darren Krueger. St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputies were also on site.
According to Krueger, a “hard object” was used to break one of the windows to gain entrance.
As of 10 a.m., Friday, Krueger said the investigation was in the early stages, meaning, it’s unknown if anything was taken, or video has yet to be looked at, which would help police track down suspects.
If anyone has information on what happened, they are asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 715-684-3856.
