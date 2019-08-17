If you have ever walked the trails at Giezendanner School Forest, especially in the spring, you are likely to come away with muddy feet. In fact, in the spring, there are sections of the Plantation Trail that teachers and students are unable to use. Riley Gough realized the need for a board walk across the southwest corner of the Plantation Trail and proposed building a walkway to bridge the wettest part of that trail for his Eagle Scout project.
Riley took the lead in planning and organizing for the construction of a boardwalk. This boardwalk is 5 feet wide and 32 feet long. It provides a safe and sturdy way to cross this very damp area. Many thanks to Home Depot which donated the materials for the boardwalk.
Riley is a member of the Northern Star Council Scout Troop 110 under the leadership of Doug Jamieson and Brian Hackner. He is currently a senior at the Baldwin-Woodville High School.
For more information about the local Scouting program, please contact bwtroop110@baldwin-telecom.net.
