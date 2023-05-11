From left to right: Lea Kaiser, WWH CFO; Eilidh Pederson, WWH CEO; Rosa Magnus, WWH Foundation Manager; Rick Bonlender, Pillar Bank VP Commercial Loan Officer; Shane Bauer, Pillar Bank CEO; and Lisa Lyon, Pillar Bank VP Treasury Management Director.
Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is honored to recently announce Pillar Bank donated $50,000 for the WWH Obstetrical and Medical Surgical expansion.
“Pillar Bank is pleased to partner with WWH on this important addition to the hospital,” said Shane Bauer, Pillar Bank CEO. “The hospital is one of the greatest assets in our community, and the decision to support them and their mission is rewarding and worthwhile.”
“Western Wisconsin Health is extremely thankful for this generous donation for our expansion,” said WWH Chief Financial Officer, Lea Kaiser. The WWH expansion will add patient care and treatment rooms to WWH’s labor and delivery and medical-surgical units. The decision to expand capacity was driven by the recent closures of nearby birthing centers, which has led to a lack of access to obstetrical services in our rural area. The need to expand the medical-surgical unit has been increasing since the latter part of 2020. This is due to increased number of Hospitalizations and more patients choosing to receive quality care close to home.
Western Wisconsin Health plans to break ground on the expansion project this summer with completion projected in March of 2024.
