Pillar Bank becomes a certified Family Friendly Workplace

Shane Bauer, Sarah Meyer, Christina Arnett, and Rick Bonlender visited the Family Resource Center in Baldwin to present staff there with a donation routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit on May 1, 2023. In attendance, from left to right, was Shane Bauer (CEO, Pillar Bank), Sarah Meyer (Marketing Coordinator, Pillar Bank), Neil Kline (Executive Director, Family Friendly Workplaces), Christina Arnett (Loan Admin. Supervisor, Pillar Bank), Rick Bonlender (VP/Commercial Loan Officer, Pillar Bank), Agnes Ring (Executive Director, Family Resource Center), and Sarah Weiske (Development and Communications Coordinator, Family Resource Center).

 Contributed

Family Friendly Workplaces is proud to announce that Pillar Bank has been certified as a Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Pillar Bank’s commitment to supporting their employees’ work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.

Shane Bauer, CEO of Pillar Bank, commented, “Care is one of our core values.  We proactively listen to and respond to the needs of our customers, employees, and community.  Belonging to Family Friendly Workplaces is a natural extension of our core values.  We look forward to an enjoyable and productive relationship.”

