Pillar Bank becomes a certified Family Friendly Workplace

Shane Bauer, Sarah Meyer, Christina Arnett, and Rick Bonlender visited the Family Resource Center in Baldwin to present staff there with a donation routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit on May 1, 2023. In attendance, from left to right, was Shane Bauer (CEO, Pillar Bank), Sarah Meyer (Marketing Coordinator, Pillar Bank), Neil Kline (Executive Director, Family Friendly Workplaces), Christina Arnett (Loan Admin. Supervisor, Pillar Bank), Rick Bonlender (VP/Commercial Loan Officer, Pillar Bank), Agnes Ring (Executive Director, Family Resource Center), and Sarah Weiske (Development and Communications Coordinator, Family Resource Center).
Family Friendly Workplaces is proud to announce that Pillar Bank has been certified as a Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Pillar Bank’s commitment to supporting their employees’ work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.
Shane Bauer, CEO of Pillar Bank, commented, “Care is one of our core values. We proactively listen to and respond to the needs of our customers, employees, and community. Belonging to Family Friendly Workplaces is a natural extension of our core values. We look forward to an enjoyable and productive relationship.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Pillar Bank’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Pillar Bank can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
“We are excited to welcome Pillar Bank to the family,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “Their footprint and leadership set an example for employers across western Wisconsin.”
As part of their certification, Pillar Bank committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (FRCSCV) through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. FRCSCV’s mission is to strengthen children, families and communities through education, resources, and support. The organization offers a continuum of evidence-based parent education and family support services for universal and high needs populations.
Western and northwestern Wisconsin faces a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.