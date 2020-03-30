The Pierce County Public Health Department sent out a press release Monday morning, March 30, stating three new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend. The Department believes at least two of the new cases were linked to an Ellsworth band trip to Louisiana.
Pierce County Public Health believes Ellsworth is currently at higher risk due to the high number of cases identified in the area. They are urging residents to take the orders seriously and stay home.
"Ellsworth residents often share special bonds with their extended family, but this is not the time to visit with family. We know it's painful, but we have to break our regular routines. Please, cancel family get-togethers and do not stop by each other's homes," said AZ Snyder, Health Officer.
Public Health reminds people to stay at home, even if you feel well. "Several of the recent cases in Pierce County haven't had the classic symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. Cases have reported everything from diarrhea only to mild cold-like symptoms to loss of taste and smell. We believe people are infectious two days before they start to show symptoms, which is why it's important for people to stay at home as much as possible. Some people get very mild symptoms, but that will not be the case for everyone," said Snyder.
According to the county's website, there are four active probable cases, seven probable cases (defined as close contact with symptoms -- not able to test) and three which have recovered.
