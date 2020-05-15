On Friday, May 15, Pierce County Public Health released their set of guidelines in lieu of the Safer at Home order no longer being valid.
Those include:
-- Mass gathering limitations: Pierce County Public Health advises against mass gatherings over 10 people. Mass gatherings are those planned or spontaneous events with a large number of people in attendance that could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event, such as a concert, festival, conference, or sporting event. Businesses that could become sites for mass gatherings should consider how they will support physical distancing by designing their environment, educating staff and reminding customers.
-- Prevention of disease recommendations: All residents are strongly encouraged to follow these guidelines including:
-- Maintaining distancing of six feet between people
-- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer
-- Covering coughs or sneezes
-- Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces
-- Not shaking hands
