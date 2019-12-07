Always an outdoor kid growing up in Pierce County, Isaac Kruse followed his passion into the career of conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Kruse got his badge in 2012 and went to his first field station in Racine County. Two years later, he accepted a transfer to St. Croix County based in Baldwin.
Five years later in his seventh year of public service, Kruse’s performance has earned him a promotion to lieutenant and to lead the Lower St. Croix Team of wardens.
Kruse earned his bachelor’s degree in ecology and environmental biology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then worked for Xcel Energy in its environmental department. But his passion for hunting, fishing and protecting our natural resources won out.
“I’ve been very humbled to serve alongside the other wardens on the Lower St. Croix Team, and I feel very fortunate to continue working with all of them and others in the West Central Region,” Kruse said.
Kruse succeeds current WDNR Lt. Mike Melgaard, who now serves as leader of the Spooner Warden Team.
Warden Kruse, who will work out of the Baldwin DNR Service Center, can be reached at (715) 531-7667.
KRUSE.jpg
SUBMITTED
Isaac Kruse
