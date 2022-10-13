Pierce County GrassRoots Organizing (PCGRO) last month announced their new name, GrassRoots Organizing Western WI (GROWW), along with the creation of a new, affiliated organization, GrassRoots Organizing Western WI Action (GROWW Action). This milestone is a major move for GROWW in its mission to build power together to create the change needed for friends and neighbors in our region to have a voice in shaping the decisions that impact us all.
“We want everyone in our communities to make ends meet and live with dignity, because we know that barriers to achieving this are stronger for some folks than for others,” says Juliet Tomkins, Board Chair at GROWW. “One in three people in west-central Wisconsin struggles to cover the bare minimum costs of providing for their families.”
This news comes in the wake of recent nonpartisan initiatives and accomplishments of the organization, including:
● Conversations That Connect: Engaging the community in two-way conversations to better understand residents’ experiences, challenges, and hopes for the future.
● Expanding Broadband: Working so that all have access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable broadband internet.
● Roadside Revival: Raising understanding of how land along roadsides pollinator habitats can be, with the added benefit of improving soil and water quality.
● Bridge the Divide: Working for Final Five Voting in WI so all voices are heard.
“This exciting new chapter for our organization is a direct outcome of the amazing volunteers that have poured their energy and creativity into making our communities and Wisconsin a better place for all,“ says Executive Director Jenelle Ludwig Krause. “This summer, we’ve heard that folks are struggling with providing food for their families and feel isolated by the tremendous divisions they see in our communities, so we know there’s still more work to be done! No matter how much money we have, where we’re from, how we identify, or what abilities we bring, we can do better when we work together towards common goals.”
About GROWW and GROWW Action: A group of Pierce County residents founded PCGRO in 2019 to focus on local, nonpartisan grassroots organizing stemming from the needs of communities in the County. Beginning in 2020 the group’s scope broadened to include areas outside Pierce County, having seen opportunities for their work to have a greater impact. The new names for the organization more accurately reflect current organizing efforts: Community-oriented projects will fall under the GROWW umbrella while the current Final Five Voting project, Bridge the Divide, is under the GROWW Action umbrella.
