Pierce County GrassRoots Organizing (PCGRO) last month announced their new name, GrassRoots Organizing Western WI (GROWW), along with the creation of a new, affiliated organization, GrassRoots Organizing Western WI Action (GROWW Action). This milestone is a major move for GROWW in its mission to build power together to create the change needed for friends and neighbors in our region to have a voice in shaping the decisions that impact us all.

“We want everyone in our communities to make ends meet and live with dignity, because we know that barriers to achieving this are stronger for some folks than for others,” says Juliet Tomkins, Board Chair at GROWW. “One in three people in west-central Wisconsin struggles to cover the bare minimum costs of providing for their families.”

