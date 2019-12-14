Have you heard the rumor that the Pierce County Fairgrounds is only used four days a year during the annual county Fair? Well, that’s just not true. Did you realize the beautiful 10 acres of the fairgrounds accommodates approximately 47 groups/organizations and over 74,000 people annually? The county fair accounts for the major event held on the fairgrounds with more than half of the 74,000 annual visitors.
Walkers and dog owners use the well-kept, low traffic streets at the fairgrounds 365 days a year. A variety of county departments use the Seyforth building, the grandstands and streets for training seminars, workshops and meetings. Two major outside tractors pull events are held during the summer along with the widely attended Beldenville Old Car Show and the annual Ellsworth Ambulance Service pig roast. There are 18 camping spots with electricity and access to a dump station. Come and enjoy the beautiful shady trees and convenience that the fairgrounds have to offer.
Most nights during the summer, there is dog and horse training sponsored by the local 4-H organization. Many outside individuals or groups also use the fairgrounds for animal shows, animal sales, motorcycle races, company picnics, weddings, graduation or birthday parties, family reunions and funerals. Over the winter months, private citizens rent in excess of 150 units of storage space in nine of the buildings.
Many of the fairgrounds buildings except the round barn are for rent. Rates for rentable buildings can be found under the Fairs website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm along with a sample contract. To inquire or reserve a building(s) on the Pierce County Fairgrounds, please call the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 for further information.
Mark your calendar for the 2020 Pierce County Fair – Aug. 13-16th – “What Goes Around, Comes Around – 100 Years of the Round Barn” Like us on Facebook at “Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI)”.
