Pierce County Fair will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 12-6 p.m., Monday, November 25 at the Seyforth Building on the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code piercecounty.
“Pierce County Fair is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donation,” said Ann Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager. “Patients in need of blood don’t take a holiday as we will be entering a critical Thanksgiving week where blood collection is at its lowest so sign up and Give the Gift of Life.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year. Each pint of blood we collect can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. If you are healthy and eligible, please come out to donate. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and the Pierce County Fair.
We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. Come on out Monday, November 25th and Let’s Save Some Lives.
