Pierce County Fair will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross Thursday, June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Seyforth Building on the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Our theme for June 11 will be “Share Your Health – Healthy Donors Needed.” Healthy donors are the only way to maintain local and national blood supplies.
Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. This is a great way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in our community and across the country.
The Red Cross appointment schedule is open online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=piercecounty or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter keyword piercecounty to make your appointment or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross has enhanced requirements to donate. A) Donations are by appointment only, walk-ins are not accepted. B) A mash must be worn. If you don’t have one, one will be provided to you. C) Arrive at your scheduled appointment time, don’t come early. D) 6 feet social distancing will be followed while registering and taking medical history. E) Complete the Rapid Pass the morning of the drive-in order to speed up the donation process. F) Additional steps Red Cross has taken can be found at www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus--covid-19--and-blood-donation.html
“Pierce County Fair is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donation,” said Ann Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager. “Patients in need of blood don’t take the summer off as we will be entering a critical period where blood collection decline so sign up and Share Your Health.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. An estimated 38% of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, less than 10% actually donate each year. Each pint of blood we collect can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. If you are healthy and eligible, please sign up to donate. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and the Pierce County Fair.
We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. Come on out Thursday, June 11 and Share Your Health.
