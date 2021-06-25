Do you have a very special friend or relative who is over 60 years old? He or she could be one of Pierce County’s most admired senior citizens. Anyone can make a nomination. No matter what your age, you can nominate your favorite Pierce County senior citizen. Just fill out an entry form as completely as you can and have that special friend or relative sign the statement at the end of the entry.
Anyone over 60 can win. This free event is not a popularity contest, beauty pageant or celebrity sweepstakes. It is, however, a chance for older adults to receive the recognition they deserve. Winners will be selected on the basis of current activity, rather than past accomplishments.
The three most admired Pierce County senior citizen winners will be announced 10 a.m., Friday, August 13, at a special program at the Pierce County Fair.
The person nominated must have reached sixty (60) years of age by July 1 and be a resident of Pierce County. The nomination deadline is July 16 (postmarked). Winners will be notified by letter. An entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or visiting the Fair website at: https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php and click on Most Admired Senior Citizen. Entry form should be completely filled out and must be accompanied by a photo of the entrant.
