Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its uncertain impact on community health, the Pierce County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution ordering the 137th annual Pierce County Fair to be canceled for 2020.
The Board, along with the guidance from the Pierce County Health Department, has assessed the risk to the public, exhibitors, families, employees and volunteers. Considering the possible health risks to these groups, coupled with the uncertainty for acceptable social gathering sizes and financial implications, the Board has determined that we are unable to host the scheduled Aug. 13-16th, 2020 public event. The Fair will respectfully and dutifully comply with the Pierce County Board of Supervisor’s order.
While the county understands that everyone has differing opinions on COVID-19 and though the situation may improve by August, the Board had to base this decision on the current environment knowing the struggles the fair would face with sanitation, physical distancing and liability.
Sensitivity was given to the fact that COVID-19 has negatively impacted big moments, milestones, and experiences for those across our country and we understand the public cancellation of our Fair comes with great disappointment for those who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support it. However, the safety of all those involved in our Fair is our greatest priority and with the future of social gathering sizes unknown, we as a united front, decided we must take action to ensure our fairgoers and our fair family stay healthy during a time of such uncertainty.
“Our fair traditions, youth, and community are important to us.” said Fair Manager Ann Webb. “It brings great joy to gather with friends and family, creating memories, enjoying fair food along with checking out the vendors, rides, grandstand events, entertainment and exhibits. The impact of the Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups, and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Pierce County Fair. This decision was extremely difficult and will be disappointing to the public, but ultimately the health and safety of the community, the general public and key stakeholders of the Fair are of the upmost importance. This was not an easy decision. The complexity of the decision was extensive. We thank our county for their support and guidance, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together for the 2021 Pierce County Fair – Aug. 12-15, 2021. Until then, stay safe, be kind and support each other.” #FairStrong
