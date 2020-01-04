Interested in learning to play pickleball? Or are you an experienced player looking to play? Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 27, Greenfield’s South gym will be set up to play pickleball at 7 p.m.
Paddles will be available for you to use, if you don’t own one.
If you have questions about the evening, contact Debby Walters at 715-698-2981. If you are familiar with pickleball and want to play on a regular basis, the Baldwin area group plays Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings upstairs at the hockey rink. Play begins at 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.