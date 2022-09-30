As one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, pickleball is similar to tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is definitely a game for all ages and abilities. Equipment needs are minimal: a paddle and a ball similar to a whiffle ball. The court is smaller than a tennis court and the game can be played indoors or outdoors. The rules are easy and you certainly don’t need to be super athletic to play. It’s a fun way to socialize, laugh, and get some exercise too.
Interested in learning the game? Or already know the game and want a chance to play? Indoor play begins at Viking Middle School 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3. and will continue throughout the school year on Mondays when school is in session and there isn’t a volleyball or basketball game. The schedule is found on the Baldwin-Woodville School District’s Athletics webpage and was also listed in the Baldwin-Woodville Community Education catalog. Area players also play on the Millpond Park’s courts at 8 a.m. almost every morning. Once the weather turns colder we have played upstairs in the hockey rink for years and are hoping that that can continue.
If you have questions about learning the game or playing at Viking, contact Debby Walters at 715-222-0021 or walters@baldwin-telecom.net.
