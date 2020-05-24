A painful and excruciating two months for the Phoenix Bar and Grill came to an end May 15.
The restaurant opened up the dine-in portion to limited hours that night and the people responded.
"It's good to see friends," said Phoenix owner Quinn Johnson. "Baldwin took really good care of us for 60 days."
The first night back saw happy customers.
The Phoenix could only offer curbside service during those 60 days as part of the Safer at Home closure.
"It went better than I ever expected," Johnson said. "I can't thank the community enough for their support in helping us keep the doors open.
"We sold lots of burgers, pasta, pizzas, ribs and fish fry and had an increase in gift card purchases."
When the order was lifted, Johnson said he and his crew spent the time in between going over new procedures, along with making sure they had enough hand sanitizer for everyone with the current shortages.
With the State Supreme Court ruling leaving them without any restrictions, they have had to implement their own guidelines based off the CDC. This includes switching to disposable napkins, bare tables, sanitization stations, single use menus that guests can also take home, wrapped straws and complying with social distancing.
"We have removed tables and barstools to ensure we are compliant with 50 percent dine-in capacity," Johnson said. "Right now we are limiting groups to six or less. Employees can make their own decision when it comes to wearing face masks. Anything a customer touches will be sanitized between uses. Food runners will be wearing gloves. Employees are taking their temps prior to beginning shifts.
"Right now we are still seeing mostly curbside and pick up orders, and think it will be a slow transition back to dine in and that's okay. We want people to feel safe."
Now, he has a completely different hurdle to deal with.
"Our supply chain is a mess," he continued. "We are having trouble with supplies...I don't know how many things we can keep on the menu because prices are going up."
As for the event center portion, Johnson estimated 40 weddings or events had to be cancelled.
An event was scheduled for June 1, but Johnson feels it's too early at that point for a large gathering, so the hope is to reschedule it until the end of the month or later.
Most events have been postponed to August or later for the time being.
Johnson also wanted to thank his staff of 51 people for their efforts over the last two months.
""We've got a great staff," he said. "They really stepped up to make the switch to curbside and pick up, and have been great with volunteering over the last two months to clean and sanitize.
The Phoenix is currently open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., daily for dine-in or curbside/pick up, with plans to open up the patio June 1.
"We will keep following the data, and look forward to serving you safely," Johnson concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.