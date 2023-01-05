Four SCC Middle School students were selected for the 2023 St. Croix County Stop Substance Abuse Poster contest. Each student received a gift card, a framed picture, a medallion, and two copies of the 2023 poster. In the front row (l to r): Sheriff Knudson, Bryn Goetsch, Ellis Peterson (top winner), Sophia Jensen, and Syriss MIkla.
The winning entry from SCC seventh grader Ellis Peterson.
Contributed
Four SCC Middle School students were selected for the 2023 St. Croix County Stop Substance Abuse Poster contest. Each student received a gift card, a framed picture, a medallion, and two copies of the 2023 poster. In the front row (l to r): Sheriff Knudson, Bryn Goetsch, Ellis Peterson (top winner), Sophia Jensen, and Syriss MIkla.
2023 marks the 32nd year of the “Stop Substance Abuse” calendar contest now run by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
The Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central School Districts were well represented as they combined for three of the 12 months in addition to the grand prize winner.
Seventh-grader Ellis Peterson’s selection earned the front cover. The seventh grader attends SCC Middle School.
“The attention to detail was phenomenal and the thought that went into it,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said of Peterson’s work. “It was a design we hadn’t seen before. It caught everyone’s attention.”
Peterson’s work was selected among 1,014 students in St. Croix County schools in grades 4-7.
Knudson said. She received a $250 VISA gift card.
Judges were looking for theme, artistry, uniqueness and the message, Knudson added.
The top 10 in each grade were honored with the top three in each grade earning a month in the calendar.
Greenfield fourth grader Annie Benson earned the March cover under thetheme of Dump Drugs with a garbage truck unloading drugs.
SCC seventh grader Bryn Goetsch has April under the theme of ‘Grow into a Positive Lifestyle’ showing the difference of a life with and without drugs and alcohol.
SCC seventh grader Sophia Jensen was named for December with ‘Quit Drugs, Choose Life’ theme.
In addition, SCC fifth grader Syriss Mikla, Viking sixth grader Tyler Marthaler and seventh grader Evy Jensen were also part of the top 10 for their grades.
The top 10 grade winners received a $50 gift card, their work framed and a commemorative coin. The front of the coin bears the Sheriff’s Office logo, the back is what makes it unique.
The ribbon in the center and the red colored circle signifies Red Ribbon Week. The blue outer ring on the coin represents law enforcement, and within the blue ring are the three pillars to ‘Stop Substance Abuse’: Community, Education and Power of Choice. When combined, the colors red and blue create purple, which is depicted on the top loop of the center ribbon as well as in the small circle around it. Purple reminds us of this message is connected, Knudson said.
Knudson said he delivered the calendars last month to the 27 schools in the county.
“It’s one of few times they are all happy to see me,” he joked. “The kids are excited.”
Knudson also wanted to thank the businesses who contributed financially.
“As long as I’m here, we will continue to do this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.