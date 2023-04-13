The St. Croix Central School Board approved numerous personnel changes during last month’s meeting.
The Board accepted the retirements of Brian Pedersen as transportation supervisor and Julie Hawley as a middle school paraprofessional. Pedersen has been with the district for 21 years and Hawley for nine.
High school staff hires were for McKenzie Budrow as a math teacher, Cole Tappe as a language arts teacher and Zachary Trenary as a social studies teacher.
Morgan Porten will go from a full-time elementary special education teacher to a 60 percent middle school special education teacher next year. Kerrie Been was approved from a 50 percent to a 100 percent first grade teacher, while Rebecca Lubinski will be next year’s elementary school psychologist replacing Carissa Hemb who resigned at the end of this school year.
Tamra Thomas was named as the junior varsity softball coach. Tappe will serve as the high school spring strength and conditioning advisor. Ian Porten and Trenary are half-time spring strength and conditioning coaches. Pat Flandrick will serve asassistant girls soccer coach and Brayden Wolf will be the C-team baseball coach.
Laude System
The Board also held a discussion with staff during its February meeting about implementing a laude system at the high school.
If implemented, SCC would be the fifth school in the Middle Border to use the laude system.
The benefits of the laude system are creating a system which allows students to be honored for their achievements, rather than recognize the top few. More concentration on the rigor and less concentration on strictly the GPA as well.
If SCC goes with the laude system, it will return as a policy for approval by the board.
