Kaleidoscope Center part of a state-funded network of 11 behavioral health drop-in centers

Wisconsin’s newest drop-in center offering support to adults experiencing mental health concerns is now open in Menomonie. Kaleidoscope Center is managed by the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance, which received a $30,000 peer recovery center grant last summer from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Staff are trained members of the community who have experienced their own mental health concerns. They use their experiences to help others through stressful situations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.