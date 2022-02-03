Eilidh Pederson was named the new CEO of Western Wisconsin Health, starting Feb. 1. She replaces Alison Page, who has been CEO since 2009.
Since 2009 under Page's strategic guidance the organization has experienced incredible growth including expanding the number of core medical providers from 7 to 27 and the addition of many specialty services. Behavioral health services were added in 2011 and the department now includes 8 providers. A substance use disorder program will be launched soon in partnership with Hazelden. Since 2009, births have increased from 40 to 225, and surgical procedures from 656 to 1,493. At the same time the organization has grown from 232 to 392 employees and revenue has increased from 25 million to today's 60 million. In 2016, the organization opened its state-of-the-art facility in Baldwin and Western Wisconsin Health was born. Bringing to life its mission “to building a healthier tomorrow together,” WWH’s focus on health and wellness, and its commitment to the core values of caring, innovation, and sustainability are at the forefront of each interaction with patients and our community. All of this has resulted in better accessibility to exceptional health and wellness services close to home.
"It has been an honor to be a part of this organization's journey," said Page. She is very optimistic about the future of the organization saying, "The organization is in great hands. The board of directors has selected a wonderful leader to take the organization forward."
Eilidh Pederson comes from Brattleboro, Vermont, where she served as the chief operating officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH), a nonprofit hospital, located in rural Vermont that employs 700 staff and is licensed for 61 beds. Pederson was responsible for ensuring that quality and accessible patient care was provided to the region and most recently led BMH’s COVID-19 incident command. During Pederson’s tenure at BMH, she recruited over 35 medical providers, established a community dental center for adult patients enrolled in Medicaid or without insurance, established a ‘college to career’ program, where those interested in health care were provided a full scholarship to receive their medical assistant certification and created an innovative program for new patients to establish a medical home, thereby increasing new patient visit volume by over 200%.
Before joining BMH, Pederson was the Director of Clinic Operations for Bell Hospital, a Critical Access Hospital in Ishpeming, MI and before that Managed Children’s Dental Services, a nonprofit dental clinic, headquartered in Minneapolis.
Pederson holds a Bachelor of Science from Augsburg University and a Masters’ Degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota and is a Fellow of the American College of health care Executives. Originally from Duluth, MN, Pederson, her spouse, David, and their three children are thrilled to be returning to the Midwest and joining the Western Wisconsin Health community!
“I am extremely impressed with Western Wisconsin Health’s commitment to health and wellness,” Pederson said. “I am inspired by the mission and vision and look forward to ensuring that superior health care is offered to the community I now call home.”
