Pederson found what she was looking for in Western Wisconsin Health

Eilidh Pederson was seeking a career change.
“I was looking for a specific type of hospital and Western Wisconsin Health checked those boxes,” she explained. “A hospital that focused on preventative medicine, a holistic approach to health in which they care for the mind, body and soul.
“I was also looking for an independent hospital because they are a unicorn. An independent hospital with its own dreams and visions that could easily achieve those dreams. I also wanted a hospital in a secure financial position on where I could grow. I also was looking for a place that would be warm and welcoming to a newcomer.
“I found all those the minute I walked in here.”
Pederson started last month as the hospital’s new CEO, replacing Allison Page. She spent the last 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit hospital, located in rural Vermont that employed 700 staff and licensed for 61 beds.
“It was difficult, but it was the right decision for me,” she explained. “I’m so grateful to be in a place like this. I’m happy for our community to have this type of expertise close to home. It rivals the type of expertise you see in specialty hospitals in more urban areas.”
She has previous connections to the Midwest as she is a Duluth, Minnesota native, who holds a Bachelor of Science from Augsburg University in Minneapolis and a Masters’ Degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota.
It was at Augsburg where her career path started to lay itself in front of her.
As she explained, she was a Scholarship Recipient in the field of Public Health. As part of that scholarship, she was assigned to work in the Cedar Riverside block of Minneapolis, a predominant Somali neighborhood.
She was tasked with teaching an exercise class of 40 and leading a Public Health exercise class.
“There were several pregnant women in the group that couldn’t access prenatal care,” she explained. “They were unable to find interpreters or find anyone that could align with their cultural beliefs.
“It became my mission to give them access to much needed services. It also gave me a better understanding on why health care isn’t necessarily equitable for all.”
Her second example came when working as a public health intern for St. Louis County, where Duluth is located. Duluth is also home to the National Rural Health Resource Center, another one of her interests.
One of her assignments was being part of a group that would develop an Influenza Pandemic plan in which a strain of influenza couldn’t be treated and how departments such as Emergency Management, the County and Public Health Departments would respond.
“It was very instrumental in me being a health care administrator,” she said, noting she incorporated parts of that plan when COVID-19 struck the Vermont hospital in March 2020.
She also wanted to squash a couple stereotypes about being a CEO.
“My day isn’t about being in meetings all day long and not leaving my office,” she said. “It’s not the type of life I have or the type of life I want to have.
“The stereotypical CEO doesn’t work in today’s health care environment. It’s been said we must be more of a Chief Empathy Officer instead of a Chief Executive Officer. It’s so important as leaders we understand what our health care workers are facing on a firsthand basis.
“That’s why I’ll be making rounds with them, shadowing them, watching them in action. Along with asking our patients, what’s important to them, what are they looking for from their community hospital.”
In next week’s Bulletin, Pederson shares more thoughts about COVID-19, her first impressions about WWH and what she would like to do in the future.
